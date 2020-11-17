Fact Check: Video Of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Shared As Voter Fraud In Recent Bihar Polls

In the recently conducted Bihar assembly elections, the alliance of BJP and JD(U) won over Mahagatbandhan, an alliance of Congress, RJD and left parties. Since then RJD and Congress have been alleging that the elections were rigged and in context to this, fake and misleading posts are going viral on social media.

In the backdrop of this, a video where a boy is seen voting on behalf of three women has gone viral on social media with the claim that elections were rigged in Bihar Assembly polls 2020.



The video is being shared with the caption, " बिहार वोटिंग मतदान में धांधली|" ( which translates in English as, 'Scam in Bihar voting').

RJD also shared the video but without much context.

Video of boy voting on behalf of three women shows election frauds in Bihar.

The Logical Indian did a fact check on the video and found the claim to be false.

We copied the video URL from one of the Twitter accounts and broke the video into keyframes using InVid tool. Later we searched on Google with the below keyframe.





On reverse image search, we found a piece of news published by India Today on May 13, 2019. The article had the same image as seen above and was published with the headline, "BJP polling agent caught influencing voters, EC orders re-polling."







On closely comparing, we found both the images to be same.





On further searching, we found that The Hindu also reported on it. According to the article, the video was taken from a booth in Asaoti, Faridabad, Haryana and it was of the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019.

According to a report by Firstpost, the Election commission asked for repolling at the booth after the BJP agent was caught influencing the voters. The report said that FIR was lodged against the polling agent identified as Giriraj Singh under Indian Penal Code sections 171 C (undue influence at elections) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and section 135 of RP Act 1951.

Thus, an old video of Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Haryana is going viral with a false context of election frauds in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

