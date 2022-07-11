All section
Caste discrimination
Old Video Of People Firing At Buffalo In Pakistan Viral With False Claim

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Video Of People Firing At Buffalo In Pakistan Viral With False Claim

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

India,  11 July 2022 10:11 AM GMT

Bharat Nayak

Jakir Hassan

People on social media shared this video claiming that the viral video is from India. This comes amid the Muslim festival, Eid-ul-Adha which was celebrated worldwide on July 10.

A video of people firing at a buffalo is going viral on social media. In the viral video, several people can be seen chasing a buffalo and firing several rounds at him with weapons like pistols, shotguns, rifles etc. People on social media shared this video claiming that the viral video is from India and the people in the viral video belong to the Muslim community. This comes amid the Muslim festival, Eid-ul-Adha which was celebrated worldwide on July 10.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "एक जानवर के लिए इतने हथियार निकले हैं। और हथियारों की कैटेगरी पर भी ध्यान दीजिए। कहाँ से आता है इनलोगों के पास इतना हथियार? पिछले साल भी औरंगाबाद में दानिश खान को धारदार हथियारों के जखीरे के साथ पुलिस ने पकडा था."

[English Translation: So many weapons have come out for one animal. And also pay attention to the category of weapons. From where do these people have so many weapons? Last year also, Danish Khan was caught by the police in Aurangabad with a stockpile of sharp weapons.]

A Twitter user tagged Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Police and Delhi police in the video and wrote, "@AmitShah @narendramodi @PMOIndia @DelhiPolice @Uppolice Respected, where did these automatic and state-of-the-art weapons come from and who gave them the license, this is a serious disease, take self-cognizance of it. So many weapons have come out for one animal and also pay attention to the category of weapons. Where are you??"

A verified Facebook page Gomata Gau Seva Trust had shared this video in 2021 and wrote, "एक जानवर के लिए इतने हथियार निकल सकते है तो सोचो जब लड़ाई धर्म पर होगी तो क्या होगा..? इसलिए मोबाइल फ़ोन छोड़ कर के घर में एक एक हथियार जरूर रखें ।। विडीओ चाहे कही की भी हो ..लेकिन ये लोग शांतिदूत है ज़रा विचार करो इस विडीओ को देखकर अगर हिन्दू एक नहीं हुए तो ये समय दूर नहीं ।भारत को जल्दी ही हिन्दू रास्ट्र घोषित करो."

[English Translation: So many weapons can come out for one animal, so imagine what will happen when the fight is on religion..? So leave the mobile phone and keep one weapon in the house. No matter where the video is from.. but these people are peacemakers, just think by watching this video, if Hindus do not become one, then this time is not far. Declare India as Hindu Rashtra soon.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows Muslims firing at a Buffalo in India.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from Pakistan.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the video. We conducted a reverse image search on one of the isolated keyframes which led us to a report of ARY News, a Pakistan-based media outlet dated 22 July 2021, in which the stills of the viral video can be seen. The title of the report reads, "CASE REGISTERED AGAINST MEN FOR SHOOTING SACRIFICIAL BULL IN KARACHI". According to the report, eight people were arrested in the Sector 33 area of ​​Karachi, for allegedly shooting at an animal brought for sacrifice. The FIR states that the owner of the bull hired an inexperienced and seasonal butcher for the sacrifice of his animal, which helped the bull to flee minutes before it was sacrificed.

Image Credit: ARY News

We also found the same video in a report of Geo News dated 21 July 2021. According to the report, after chasing the animal for hours, its owner, with the help of some local people and friends, opened fire on the animal with rifles. Unable to get hold of the bull, its owners resorted to shooting it in the leg before finally getting a chance to sacrifice it. A case was registered in this case under other sections including Animal Act.

Image Credit: Geo News

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video of people firing at a buffalo is from last year's Eid-Al-Adha and the incident took place in Karachi, Pakistan. It has nothing to do with India as the viral post claim. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Was Amit Shah Stunned By This Reporter's Question? No, Viral Video Is Edited Clip From 2020

buffalo 
Eid Al Adha 
Bakrid 
Firing 
Pakistan 

