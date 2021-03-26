Fact Check: Road Safety Awareness Campaign Video Goes Viral With Communal Spin

A video is circulating online in which a few Muslims are riding a bike without a helmet, and when they are stopped for not wearing a helmet, then the Muslims make a phone call and a Muslim mob comes to the spot carrying swords and arms to support the bike riders. The video is being circulated to show the Muslim community in a bad light.

The video is being shared online with the caption, "Those who speak about secularism kindly see the post. When Namazis were stopped for not wearing helmet then 25 people came with guns and sword on just one phone call."

The video is viral on Twitter.

The video is also viral on Facebook.





Claim:

The viral video is of Muslims who got aggressive when they were stopped and questioned for not wearing a helmet.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the same video was uploaded on a Facebook page Helmet Man India on March 21, 2021. The video is of over 11 seconds and was shared with a caption, "Helmet Man stopped Namazis from going to the mosque and told India will be free from a road accident. Helmet overpowered guns and swords." Only a part of the video has gone viral on social media. In the later part of the original video, a Helmet Man aka Raghvendra Kumar can be seen preaching to people about the need of wearing a helmet while riding a bike. Kumar also gives a helmet to the bike rider, and later everyone says 'Bharat Mata ki Jai". In the same video, a Maulvi (a Muslim priest) also comes and preaches about the necessity of wearing a helmet.

Kumar through his Tweets have also shared the video and said that people are using his video with false narration to propagate hatred in society.

He also said that he stopped Namazis and asked them to wear a helmet as he intends to see a road accident free India.

The Logical Indian contacted Kumar, who told us that the video was made as an awareness campaign to promote the wearing of the helmet and ensure road safety. He said, "The video is for awareness purpose and was recorded on March 21. The video is of Bihar's Kaimur district, and people in the video are holding air gun." He told us that there is a mosque in that area and people go there to offer namaz without wearing a helmet, so I also spoke to the maulvi of the mosque and asked him to promote awareness among the people. He also said that people in the video are both Hindus and Muslims. He said, "The video was shot as Holi and Ramzan are near, so he wanted to give the message to people that all religion can flourish only when India becomes free from road accidents."

