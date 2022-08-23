Did People Block Road To Welcome Bhim Army Chief At Jalore Over Dalit boy's Death? No, Video Viral With False Claim

On August 13, Inder Meghwal, a nine-year-old Dalit child from Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, passed away after allegedly being beaten up by his teacher for touching a pot of water.

In the same backdrop, a video of a crowd is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a huge crowd along with some policemen can be seen walking on the road. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the viral video is from Jalore, Rajasthan, where people blocked the road to welcome Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad and to demand justice for the student Inder Meghwal.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "यह दृश्य जालोर का है@BhimArmyChiefचीफ़@AzadSamajParty के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष चंद्रशेखर आजाद भाई के इंतज़ार में पुरा रोड जाम कर दिया है इन्हें पता है कि।#आज़ाद_नही_रुकेगा #आज़ाद_नही_रुकेगा."

[English Translation: This scene is from Jalore where Bahujan Samaj has blocked the entire road waiting for Bhai Saheb@BhimArmyChief Chandrashekhar Azad, they know that #Azaad_Nahi_Rukega.]

A Facebook user wrote, "भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर आजाद जी की रिहाई एवं भाई इंद्र मेघवाल की न्याय की आवाज बुलंद करने सड़को पर उतरा बहुजन युवा साथियो का धन्यवाद| पूरी मजबूती से इन सरकारों को जगाने का प्रयास करेंगे| जय भीम जय मंडल जय जोहार."



[English Translation: Thanks to the Bahujan youth who came out on the streets to raise the voice of justice for Inder Meghwal and release of Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad ji's. Will try to wake up these governments with full force. Jai bhim jay mandal jai johar.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Viral video shows a crowd gathered to welcome Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in Rajasthan's Jalore where a nine-year-old Dalit boy Inder Meghwal died after allegedly being assaulted by the teacher.

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is of Shihab Chittur, who is on his Haj pilgrimage on foot, in which he will cover almost 8,640 km journey to Mecca.

During the initial investigation, we observed that several people commented on the video pointing out that the viral video is related to Shihab Chottur, a Haj pilgrim who is covering his journey to Mecca on foot.

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search on different social media platforms which led us to a Facebook video dated 18 August 2022 in which the same footage can be seen. The caption of the video reads, "Shihabbhai To perform #Hajj2023. Walk on foot #Kerala To #Meccasharif. Huge crowd on the way of Parbatsar Nagour Rajasthan. Welcome to Nagour Distt. Video shot yesterday. #Hajj2023 #shihab #mecca #shihabchottur."

On searching more, we found the viral video shot with a different angle on the official YouTube handle of Shihab Chottur dated 17 August 2022. On comparing the video, we found some people can be seen in the crowd, can be seen in the viral video as well. Chottur can be seen wearing the same t-shirt as seen in the viral video.





According to the media reports, Shihab Chottur, a 29-year-old man from Kerala has left for the Haj pilgrimage on foot from Mannapuram in Kerala. During this journey, Shihab will walk 8640 km to reach Mecca next year and perform Hajj. He started his journey on 2nd June. Shihab had reached Ajmer a few days ago.

After the death of Inder Meghwal, Chandrashekhar Azad of the Bhim Army was on his way to Jalore to meet the victim's family. But he was stopped by the Rajasthan Police at Jodhpur airport. After this, he postponed his tour.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is of Shihab Chottur, a 29-year-old man from Kerala who is on his Haj pilgrimage to Mecca on foot. This video has nothing to do with Inder Meghwal or Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Hence, the viral claim is false.

