Student Performing As Bharat Mata Forced To Remove Her Crown And Wear Hijab? No, Sudarshan News Shared Incomplete Video With False Communal Spin

A video of a skit performed by school students is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a girl dressed as Bharat Mata (Mother India) can be seen while a few children can be seen removing the crown from the head of the girl (Bharat Mata) and tying white cloth on her head. Islamic prayer can be heard playing in the background. Giving this video a communal spin, people claimed that during the skit, Bharat Mata was forced to remove her crown and made to wear a Hijab.

Right wing propaganda outlet Sudarshan News shared this video and wrote, "भारतमाँ के सिर का मुकुट हटा कर पहना दिया हिजाब."

[English Translation: Crown removed from Bharat Maa's head and a hijab was forced on her.]

Asianetnews journalist Hemendra Tripathi shared this video and wrote, आज #15_अगस्त दिन भारत माता का इससे भद्दा मजाक और कुछ नहीं हो सकता.. लखनऊ के मालवीय नगर के एक स्कूल में कार्यक्रम के बीच भारत माता का मुकुट हटाकर हिजाब डालकर नमाज पढ़ाई गई।@lkopolice@Uppolice@myogiadityanathजी, कृपया विद्यालय प्रशासन पर कार्रवाई करिए।@KapilMishra_IND."

[English Translation: Today, on 15th August, nothing can be a worse joke made on Mother India than this..In a school in Malviya Nagar, Lucknow, during the program, the crown of Mother India was removed and Namaz was recited. @lkopolice @Uppolice @myogiadityanath. Sir, please take action against the school administration. @KapilMishra_IND] He later deleted his tweet. Below you can see screenshot of his tweet.]

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "A Viral Video on SM said to be from Shishu Bharatiya School Lucknow:Bharat Mata's crown is removed & She"s shown bowing down to offer Namaz!This is their true agenda-what they're programming their kids now! If U don't want your kids to suffer same fate-pls follow #108 diligently."

A Viral Video on SM said to be from Shishu Bharatiya School Lucknow:Bharat Mata's crown is removed & She"s shown bowing down to offer Namaz!This is their true agenda-what they're programming their kids now! If U don't want your kids to suffer same fate-pls follow #108 diligently pic.twitter.com/Hc3ets9Cs5 — AkhandAryavart 😃🙏🏻 (@AryavartiHindu) August 15, 2022

A Facebook user shared this video and wrote, "भारत माता के सिर से मुकुट हटा कर उनसे नमाज पढ़ाई जा रही हैं ये सब इन स्कूल की मिलीभागत से हो रहा हैं इस स्कूल पर तुरंत कारवाई होनी चाहिए । स्कूल- शिशु भारतीय विद्यालय मालवीय नगर, ऐशबाग लखनऊ."

[English Translation: Crown from Bharat Maa's head was removed and namaz was offered. All this is happening with the collusion of these schools, immediate action should be taken against this school. School- Shishu Bhartiya Vidyalaya Malviya Nagar, Aishbagh Lucknow]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.

Claim:



Bharat Mata was forced to remove her crown and made to wear a Hijab during a skit in school.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. Viral video is clipped and presented out of context.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes, which led us to a report of Dainik Bhaskar dated 15 August 2022, in which a still of the viral video can be seen. According to the report, the viral video is from Shishu Mandir School located in Malviya Nagar, Bazar Khana, Lucknow. A play was staged on the occasion of Independence Day. DCP West S Chinappa told media that a video went viral on social media with a false claim that the Bharat Mata crown was removed and she was made to wear a Hijab. In this skit, children tried to give a message about maintaining social harmony. He also mentioned that action will be taken against those who are trying to share this video fake communal spin.

We also found a tweet done by the official handle of Lucknow Police Commissionerate dated 15 August 2022, in which the extended version of the viral video can be seen. In the complete skit's video, a female dressed as Bharat Mata can be seen worshipped according to Hindu, Islamic, Sikh, and Christian traditions. The caption of the video reads, "Full video of drama presented by small children for communal harmony has been wrongly propagated by some anti-social elements and criminal act of spreading communal hatred. Strict legal action will be taken against such people."

Police Commissionerate Lucknow also released a statement on this matter. It reads, "

In a statement, Police Commissionerate Lucknow stated, "In a video posted on social media, a girl costumed as Bharat Mata is forced to perform namaz after having her crown taken off. After looking into the film, we discovered that it was produced by Shishu Bharatiya Vidyalaya at the Malviya Nagar Police Station in Bazarkhala. After watching the entire video and getting in touch with the school's principal, we learned that students had performed a skit. The theme of the skit was to promote communal harmony, and it appeals to maintain peace and not indulge in fights in the name of religion. Twitter users have misled others by using a clipped section of the video. We have initiated the investigation."

On searching more, we also found a tweet by Times of India journalist Arvind Chauhan on 15 August. He posted the byte of Pragati Nigam, the teacher who choreographed the play and the statement of Lucknow West DCP S Chinappa. Pragati Nigam said in her statement that she had staged this play to unite the four religions. She said, "My intention was not to hurt the religious sentiments of any person. I appeal to people to watch the entire video first."

Listen to the teacher who had choreographed the act.#Lucknow pic.twitter.com/Jn9nonBpDy — Arvind Chauhan (Silly Soul | मूर्ख आत्मा) (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) August 15, 2022

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is clipped and presented out of context. According to Police Commissionerate Lucknow, the viral video is of Shishu Bharatiya Vidyalaya, Lucknow, where students performed a skit to promote communal harmony. It was falsely shared with false communal spin. Hence, the viral claim is false.

