Video Of Man Offering Prayer In Vajrasana Position Goes Viral With False Communal Claim

A video purportedly showing a man offering namaz inside a temple in Prayagraj is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a man can be seen sitting on the floor in a praying position. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the man in the viral video is a Muslim who was offering namaaz inside a temple in Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh.org News tweeted the video and explained how in the video, a man could be seen bowing and making gestures which resemble offering namaz.

The caption of the tweet reads in Hindi, "#प्रयागराज:प्रयागराज के सिविल लाइंस स्थित हनुमत निकेतन, हनुमान मंदिर में युवक के कथित तौर पर नमाज पढ़ने का दावा करने वाला वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर #Viral हो रहा हैं।वीडियो में दाढ़ी रखे हुए एक युवक पीठ पर गमछा लपेटे हुए हाथों को कान तक ले जाते और फिर सजदा करते हुए देखा जा रहा है."

[English Translation #Prayagraj: A video of a young man allegedly offering Namaz at Hanuman Mandir, Hanumat Niketan, Civil Lines, Prayagraj is doing rounds on social media. In the video, a young man with a beard is seen carrying towel wrapped around his back. He is seen taking the hands to the ears and then prostrate.]





Panchjanya special correspondent @kashmirashwani also shared the video. He wrote, "Prayagraj: A man spotted offering namaz inside the famous Civil Line Hanuman temple. Police started the investigation and Said such mischievous elements will be dealt with strictly." He later deleted the tweet. Below you can see the screenshot of the viral tweet.

A Twitter user wrote, "प्रयागराज के प्रसिद्ध हनुमान मंदिर में नमाज पढ़ते दिखा युवक. हिंदुओं की आस्था से खिलवाड़ कबतक..?? जागो हिंदू जागो."



[English Translation: A young man was seen offering Namaz in the famous Hanuman temple of Prayagraj.How long will you play with the faith of Hindus..?? Wake up hindu wake up.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows a man offering Namaaz inside the Hanuman temple in Prayagraj, UP.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The man in the viral video is Hindu, and was not offering Namaaz.

During the initial investigation, we did an open keyword search and found a tweet by Prayagraj Police on this matter, in which they denied the viral claim. Prayagraj Police released a video statement of the man in which the man says, "His name is Vaibhav Tripathi, resident of 28/B Pannalal road, Karnalganj, Prayagraj." He further said that he frequently visits the temple. He was sitting in "Vajrasana" (a posture commonly used by Hindus while doing yoga or prayers). He told police that based on his appearance, some individuals mistook his religious affiliation and gave it a communal spin.

The police authorities also appealed to the public to refrain from spreading such rumours, which could jeopardise social harmony. Below you can see the statement released by the Prayagraj Police.

Shailesh Pandey, senior Senior Superintendent of Prayagraj Police, while interacting with the media refuted the viral claim. "There is no such incident of a man offering namaaz inside the temple witnessed in Prayagraj. A Hindu man offering prayer in Vajrasana position was mistaken as Muslim offering namaz inside a temple. The man is identified as Vaibhav Tripathi", said SP Shailesh Pandey. He also assured that strict measures would be taken against those spreading such rumours.

Conclusion:

Our investigation shows that the man in the viral video belongs to the Hindu community and is identified as 'Vaibhav Tripathi'. He was offering prayer in the Vajrasana position, which was mistaken as a Muslim man offering namaz inside the temple. Prayagraj Police also refuted the viral claim. Hence, the viral claim is false.

















If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Akhilesh Yadav And Congress Twitter Handle Shares An Old Video To Target Recent Cheetah Project