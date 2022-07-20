Video Of A Child With Rare Genetic Disorder 'Harlequin Ichthyosis' Viral With Misleading Claim

A video has gone viral across WhatsApp, claiming that a strange child was born in the house of a Muslim in village KD near Shamli. In the video an infant with red eyes, cracked skin can be seen. It looks completely different from other children. While sharing it people claimed that a strange child was born in a Muslim village in Shamli and the child did not die even after injecting 50 poisons. Later, he/she was buried after slitting his/her throat.



On searching more, we found that the rare genetic disease also known as harlequin ichthyosis in medical term. According to a BBC report, it affects the rate at which the skin regenerates, meaning that old dry skin cells either take longer to shed, or new cells are reproduced too quickly, causing a build-up of thick skin. Large scaly plates then form, separated by deep cracks, which is where it gets the name.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh and not Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. The infant appears different due to rare genetic disorder named Collodion in which the skin of a child is not developed during pregnancy. None of the media reports suggests that the child was poisoned 50 times and eventually killed by slitting his/her throat. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

