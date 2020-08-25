Fact Check

Fact Check: Ganpati Installation Video From Hyderabad Shared With False Communal Claim

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that a video shows Muslims creating a ruckus over the installation of Ganesh statue in Hyderabad.

25 Aug 2020
A video showing a brawl between two groups is being circulated on social media with a communal claim. In the 1:10 minute-long video, people can be seen beating each other. Towards the end of the video, policemen on duty can be seen attempting to pull the men apart.

Social media posts claim that Muslims in a locality in Hyderabad opposed the installation of Ganesh statue and thus the fight started.

"Some youth who were protesting the installation of Ganesha idol in Hyderabad were thrashed on the spot. Hindus, stay united like this," reads the caption of one such post.





Claim:

Video shows Muslims creating a ruckus over the installation of Ganesh statue in Hyderabad.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. A keyword search led to a report by The News Minute which said that the local police clarified that the said incident occurred between members of a family over idol installation. Rubbishing communal claims, the police stated that they all belonged to the same faith.

Reportedly, the video is of August 22 and was shot at the Lal Darwaja locality, which falls under the Mughalpura police station of Hyderabad.

"This is utter fake news. All those seen in the video are from the same religion, caste and even from the same family, they are relatives. One side of the family opposed installing Ganesh idol in front of their house. The other side asked what is the problem as the idol is kept at the location every year. They had an argument and the fight started after the hand of the idol broke," the Station House Officer of Mughalpura police station was quoted as saying.

"There is no communal angle to this incident," he added.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

