Fact Check: Old Video Shared As Muslims Celebrating Amit Shah Testing Positive For COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 2, tweeted that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

Following this, a video clip began circulating on social media platforms with a claim that members of Muslim community took out a mock funeral procession to celebrate Amit Shah testing positive for COVID-19..

In the video, a man can be heard saying, "Both Modi and Amit Shah are dead" and slogans of Azaadi can be heard.





Video shows Muslims taking out a mock funeral procession to celebrate Amit Shah testing positive for COVID-19. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames which led to youtube where the video was uploaded on July 16, 2020.

Amit Shah announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2. Therefore, this video is not related to the Union Home Minister's health condition.

Further, the video was also posted last year In December on Facebook. "Amit Shah has died," reads the caption of the post.

The barricades seen in the posted video reads, 'Kolkata Police'.







Therefore, a video from Kolkata dating back to December 2019 is being circulated with a false claim. Considering the time of upload and the Azaadi slogans being raised in the video, It seems the incident is related to anti-CAA protests that happened all across the country in that time.

