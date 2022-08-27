Old video Misrepresented As Gadkari Criticizing PM Modi

It is being falsely claimed that BJP leader Nitin Gadkari spoke out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling demonstrators "Andolanjivi".

In Hindi, an agitator is called a "andolankari," but the Prime Minister invented the term "andolanjivi" to mock someone who protests. In his speech to the Lok Sabha on February 10, 2021, PM Modi made fun of the protesters while discussing the ongoing farmers' demonstrations, saying it was crucial to distinguish between "Andolankari" and "Andolanjivi," the latter of whom he said had hijacked the movement for their own purposes.

Claim:

Gadkari is heard in the viral video claiming that the Prime Minister's comments are anti-democratic and that it is a constitutional right to resist the corrupt leader or government. The description of the video, which is being shared to portray that Gadkari is criticising PM Modi for calling him "Andholanjivi," says, "When the Prime Minister used the Andholanjivi word, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari openly criticised and denounced the word in front of Ravi Shankar Prasad! #आंदोलनजीवी."

In a tweet Subhash Kumar Sojatia has shared the clip with the caption, "केन्द्रीय मंत्री नितिन गड़करी ने रवि शंकर प्रसाद की उपस्थिति में प्रंधानमंत्री के #आंदोलनजीवी शब्द पर प्रधानमंत्री की खुले आम आलोचना एवं भर्त्सना की! #आंदोलनजीवी "

English Translation: [Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in the presence of Ravi Shankar Prasad openly criticized and condemned the Prime Minister for using the term 'Andolanjivi']

Another Congress worker Srinivas BV shared the same video clip with the caption, " अपने ही गिराते है नशेमन पे बिजलियाँ ! "

Another Twitter user shared the video with the caption, "Is this Doctored Video? If not, what is going on in BJP? 🤔 "

Another Twitter user, "BIPIN KUMAR YADAV" shared the viral clip with the caption, "@yadavakhilesh बीजेपी अध्यक्ष श्री नितिन गडकरी बहुत से सवाल उठा रहे हैं आज पीएम मोदी को सुनना चाहिए। क्योंकि सबको पता चला रहा हूँ देश का विनाश हो रहा है"

English Translation: [@yadavakhilesh BJP President Shri Nitin Gadkari is raising many questions today PM Modi should listen. Because everyone is coming to know that the country is being destroyed]









Fact Check:

We discovered that the viral video was recorded on August 15, 2011, when Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister, condemned hunger strikes during the then-ongoing anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare, who was scheduled to begin his fast the following day. At the time, Nitin Gadkari, the president of the BJP, was criticising Singh's remarks during his Independence Day speech. We discovered through a keyword search that the viral video was posted on YouTube on August 16, 2011, under the caption "BJP Byte: Anna Hazare & Prime Minister." Gadkari can be heard saying the identical things in the viral clip and the original video.





In regard to Anna Hazare, who was about to begin his fast on August 16, 2011, Singh reportedly stated in his Independence Day speech that there is no magic wand to do so and condemned hunger strikes as a strategy to achieve the objective.

A report was also published on August,15 with regards to the same incident in Hindustan Times.





The comments made by Gadkari in the popular video were also covered at the time. "The Prime Minister's statement and the manner in which this government operates are both utterly anti-democratic "On August 15, 2011, Gadkari had said.

Evidently, the viral video is from 2011, when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister and Nitin Gadkari was the president of the BJP.

