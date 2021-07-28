Man Brutally Attacked By Bull Mocked Assuming He Was Muslim, Video Goes Viral

CCTV footage of an elderly man being brutally attacked by a bull is being shared on social media by several people where they are mocking the tragic death of the man, assuming him to be a Muslim. The video has received insensitive remarks and anti-muslim comments.

The video was shared by the Twitter user @yvs_raizada with a deplorable caption, which reads "Muslim man was attacked by Hindu deity 'Nandi' on Bakra Eid."

Many such posts are viral on social media.

Claim:



The man died after being brutally attacked by a bull is Muslim

Fact Check:

According to Tribune India, the deceased's identity was Deep Chand of 65 years old, from Saundhapur Village, Panipat. The incident took place on July 12. In the video, it is seen that a man with a stick in his hand was walking through a street in the village. Meanwhile, he got attacked by a stray bull, and when he tried to scare the bull, the bull hit him on his chest. After that, his neighbours rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he died.





ETV Bharat has also reported the incident. The report said that the man was admitted to Civil Hospital in Panipat and later shifted to PGI Rohtak, where he succumbed to his injuries.



Alt News has spoken to the Sarpanch of Sondhapur, Rajesh Kumar, who confirmed that Deep Chand belonged to the Hindu community.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.