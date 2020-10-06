Fact Check: Unrelated Video Shared As Hathras Victim Felicitated For Topping Her Examination

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration is under the scanner over the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras and UP Police's handling of the case.

In the light of Hathras rape incident, a video showing a woman walking through a crowded room while people greet her is being circulated on social media with the claim that she is the Hathras victim. Viral posts suggest that in the video she is being felicitated for topping her exams.

In the video, a Hindi song can be heard playing while the woman walks through the room, the men bow down to touch her feet. She is also offered flowers. "Daughter of Hathras ***** was a topper in studies and you should see the kind of welcome she received. This is the same daughter who was gang raped and her tongue was cut and her eyes were gouged and her body was tortured and she was killed (Translated from Hindi)," reads the caption of the video.













Claim:

Video shows Hathras victim being felicitated for topping her examination. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Google Reverse Image search for the viral video was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid. This led to the same video on YouTube which was uploaded by a user called MD Adil Fayaz on February 20, 2020.





The 19-year-old Dalit woman from western Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, who was allegedly brutally assaulted and tortured by four caste men from her village, died nearly two weeks after the attack on September 29. She was fighting for her life in the intensive care unit of a government hospital. The incident took place on September 14 at a village in the district, some 200 KM from Delhi.



Since the video has been on the internet before the incident in Hathras, it definitely cannot be related to the crime. According to an Indian Express report, the 19-year-old victim of alleged sexual assault in Hathras was pulled out of her school when she was in Class 5. She was the first woman in her family who got to attend school, briefly. "She had to cross the highway just to get to the primary school. Trucks and buses moved at such speed… We pulled her out of school when she was in Class 5. We never let her go alone, we were afraid she might come under a car, or that someone might kidnap her… What we feared has come true. We couldn't protect her," her mother was quoted as saying. In an interview with Mojo, the victim's brother, Sandeep, had said that his sister was not educated.

The brother of the 20 year old Dalit #Hathras victim is 19 & a health worker. Hear him describe what the family has gone through, how his sister "was found in a pool of blood without any clothes on" by their mother. "No one looked at us till she died". My report for @themojo_in pic.twitter.com/vT2ikHRli1 — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) September 30, 2020