No, This Video Of 'Hindus Pelting Stones' Is Not From Recent Kanpur Communal Violence

A video of people pelting stones has been going viral on social media with a claim that it is from the recent Kanpur violence. Describing this video as of UP, people demanded action from the Yogi government against the stone pelters in the video.

There were communal clashes in Kanpur on June 3, due to a mob forcefully shutting down stores during a bandh called by a local outfit against the remarks made on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. This resulted in violent clashes between the two religious groups, with the arrest tally currently at around 50.



The video shows a group of people pelting stones from a building's terrace. It is being shared with a remark that police don't consider people who wear a 'saffron scarf' as stone pelters.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "मुख्यमंत्री उत्तर प्रदेश इन पत्थरबाजों पर भी कार्रवाई होगी या नहीं।"

[English Translation: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, will action be taken against these stone pelters or not.]

A Facebook user shared a video and wrote, "मुख्यमंत्री उत्तर प्रदेश इन पत्थरबाजों पर भी कार्रवाई होगी या नहीं। ..या यह लोग फूल बरसा रहे हैं इसलिए इन पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होगी."

[English Translation: Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh whether action will be taken against these stone pelters also or not ..or these people are showering flowers so no action will be taken against them.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.



Claim:

Viral video shows Hindus pelting stones during the recent Kanpur communal violence.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on one of the keyframes which led us to a video shared by a Twitter user dated back to 14 April 2022 in which the same footage can be seen. It is to be noted that the Kanpur violence started on June 03, after Nupur Sharma gave controversial statement against Prophet Mohammad. It clearly suggests that the viral video is not related to the recent violence.

The caption of the tweet reads in English, "WATCH Video From #Khargone Hindutva Extremists Pelting Stone on Muslim population Taudi Mohalla near Mata Chowk. But they're not arrested yet, and bulldozer is not used to demolish their Houses."

On searching more, we also found a video similar to the viral video on the official Twitter account of Kashif, a journalist from Madhya Pradesh. Kashif shared this video on 11 April 2022 . While sharing this video, Kashif mentioned that the viral video is from Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh. He wrote a caption which reads, "After the violence broke out, stone pelting took place in both the ways in which around 2 dozen people including SP Siddhartha Chaudhary were injured. This violence then spread to many areas of the city including Kazipur. After visiting the spot, Congress's Khargone Ravi Joshi explained the reason for not having adequate police force at the site."

हिंसा भड़कने के बाद दोनों तरह से पत्थरबाज़ी हुई जिसमें एसपी सिद्धार्थ चौधरी समेत 2 दर्जन के आस पास लोग घायल हुए। यह हिंसा फिर काजीपुर सहित शहर के कई इलाकों में फैल गई।



घटना स्थल के दौरे के बाद खरगोन के कांग्रेस रवि जोशी ने घटना स्थल पर पर्याप्त पुलिस बल ना होने की वजह बताई। pic.twitter.com/JV8OtTg4H8 — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) April 10, 2022

The Quint contacted Nasir Ahmed Khan, a resident of Tavdi Mohalla and former Assistant Sub-inspector of Khargone Police, who confirmed that the video was from his area and was shot during the Khargone clashes.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is from April 2022 during the communal violence in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. It has nothing to with the recent Kanpur communal clash. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, This Viral Video Does Not Show Rohingya Muslims Murdering A Hindu Youth