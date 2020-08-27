Fact Check: Video From 2011 Shared As Recent Flood Situation In China

China is witnessing the worst flooding in decades in its southern regions both above and below the Three Gorges Dam along the Yangtze River. Reportedly, the massive runoff into the Yangtze has led to concerns that the Three Gorges Dam will be overstressed beyond its capacity to withstand the inflow.

The unprecedented series of massive rainstorms that hit the Yangtze River basin, has led to a massive inflow of water, which is increasing stress for the dams of the region. The Three Gorges Dam is one of the most popular dams in the country. It is located near three scenic gorges along the Yangtze.

In light of this, a video is being circulated with the claim that it shows an incident of dam burst following heavy rain. In the three-minute and 47-second video, floodwaters are seen engulfing a street.

Video shows devastating floodwaters engulfing a street in China. Fact Check: The claim is false. The video is of time when Tsunami hit Japan in 2011. A Reverse Image on Yandex search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid.





This led to a video, which indicated that the video is from Japan and not China. The video indicated that it dates back to November 3, 2011, and was shot in Ishinomaki, Miyagi.





A keyword search led to reports on the incident. Ishinomaki, located in Miyagi Prefecture, Honshu, Japan, was one of the worst communities hit by the Tsunami waves which rose up to 10 m and flooded up to five km inland inundating nearly 15% of the city.



The earthquake had caused the land to subside up to 1.2 m, resulting in additional flooding at high tide in some areas. More than 50,000 homes and buildings were destroyed by the tsunami, erasing a once-vibrant city centre, and much of its seaport and land transportation infrastructure was levelled. The Japan earthquake and tsunami of 2011 began with a powerful earthquake off the northeastern coast of Honshu, Japan's main island. The tsunami had also set off a major nuclear accident at a power station along the coast. A similar video was found on Youtube.

Below is a comparison of visual seen in the viral video (left) and the video found on Youtube (right):







Street view of Myagi clearly shows the blue towers (right) as seen in the viral video (left). Below is a comparison:





Therefore, a video from the tsunami that occurred in Japan in 2011 is being shared as a recent flood situation in China.

