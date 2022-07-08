No, This Video Does Not Show Activist Teesta Setalvad Spitting On Security Personnel

On June 24, the Supreme Court upheld the Special Investigation Team's ruling clearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 69 others of the conspiracy in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Following the SC's decision, the Gujarat police arrested activist Teesta Setalvad and former senior IPS officer RB Sreekumar. They have been arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence, committing forgery, and criminal conspiracy. Read The Logical Indian's report on the arrest here.

Now a video is going viral on social media showing a woman spitting on some female police personnel after being forced into a bus along with few other men. While sharing this video, it is being claimed that the woman in the viral video is activist Teesta Setalvad.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption which reads, "#TeestaSetalvad No TV Channel will show you a vedio of Teesta Javed Setalvad spiting on women at work! It's a huge dirty eco-system."

Another Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "यह हैं देश की महान स्वयं सेविका श्रीमती तीस्ता सीतलवाड़। कितनी शालीन कितनी सौम्या."

[English Translation: This is the great volunteer of the country, Mrs. Teesta Setalvad. How gracious, How sweet!]

A Facebook user wrote, "No TV Channel will show you Teesta Javed Setalvad video spiting on women at work. It's a huge dirty eco-system."

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows activist Teesta Setalvad spitting on female police personnel.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is of Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the video. We conducted a reverse image search on one of the isolated keyframes which led us to a tweet done by the official handle of the News Agency ANI dated 21 June 2022 in which the same footage can be seen. According to the tweet, the woman in the viral video is Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza. The caption of the tweet reads, "#WATCH | Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza spits at police personnel during a protest with party workers in Delhi against ED for questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case."

#WATCH | Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza spits at police personnel during a protest with party workers in Delhi against ED for questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. pic.twitter.com/cPBIntJq1p — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

On searching more, we found the same video in a video report of Times Now, News18, The Print, and ANI. According to the video reports, the woman in the video is Netta D'Souza.

After the video went viral, Netta D'Souza also issued a statement on the viral video. She wrote, "A propaganda is running against me on media. Here is the video to understand how I was hackled during that mud unwanted particles like hair some dust went into my mouth. Which I threw out of my mouth. I had no intention to disrespect our security personnel. SATYAMEV JAYETE."

A propaganda is running against me on media. Here is the vedio to understand how I was hakled during that mud unwanted particles like hair some dust went into my mouth. Which I threw out of my mouth. I had no intention to disrespect our security personals. SATYAMEV JAYETE ! pic.twitter.com/NU6LmLijkY — Netta D'Souza (@dnetta) June 21, 2022

Our investigation shows that the woman in the viral video is Netta D'Souza who spitted on the police personnel while she was protesting against the ED, which is questioning Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The viral video does not feature Teesta Setalvad. Hence, the viral claim is false.

