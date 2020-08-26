Fact Check: BJP Leader Kapil Mishra Claims Video Showing Police Hitting A Boy Is Old & Of A Chain Snatcher

Kapil Mishra on August 24 quote-tweeted a video which was shared by Mojo Story, a media outlet. According to the tweet in the video, a police official can be seen "assaulting a young boy. The boy was allegedly wandering on the streets late at night in search of food. He is seen pleading"



The incident apparently occurred in RK Puram, Delhi. Mishra however called the narrative fake and wrote that the video is 8 months old. "The guy is a chain snatcher caught when he was attacking women on road with blades he attacked the cops as well with blades," Mishra wrote.

Fake News by Barkha Gang



This is 8 months old video



The guy is a chain snatcher caught when he was attacking women on road with blades



he attacked the cops as well with blades https://t.co/nDRASFTSvO — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) August 24, 2020

At the time of writing this report, his tweet was shared over 8000 times and had garnered over 20,000 reactions. Following Mishra's tweet, the piece of news was shared several times on Twitter.

The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims made by Mishra.







Claim:



Video shows a chain snatcher being caught by the police. Fact Check: The claim is false. Mojo Story had replied to Mishra's tweet by stating that the police believed "this incident took place on August 22." They also stated that a probe had been ordered.

The Police have told @themojo_in that they believe this incident took place on August 22. An internal inquiry has been ordered and disciplinary action will depend on its outcome. — Mojo Story (@themojo_in) August 25, 2020

According to an Indian Express report, on August 25, the day after the video went viral on social media, a departmental inquiry had been initiated against a Delhi Police constable. The video showed him beating a boy in South West Delhi's R K Puram.







Additional DCP (South West) Ingit Partap Singh informed that disciplinary action against the staff will be initiated based on the outcome of the probe.

