Fact Check: BJP Leader Kapil Mishra Claims Video Showing Police Hitting A Boy Is Old & Of A Chain Snatcher

Kapil Mishra on August 24 quote-tweeted a video which was shared by Mojo Story, a media outlet. According to the tweet in the video, a police official can be seen "assaulting a young boy. The boy was allegedly wandering on the streets late at night in search of food. He is seen pleading"
The incident apparently occurred in RK Puram, Delhi.
Mishra however called the narrative fake and wrote that the video is 8 months old.
"The guy is a chain snatcher caught when he was attacking women on road with blades he attacked the cops as well with blades," Mishra wrote.
The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims made by Mishra.
Claim:
Video shows a chain snatcher being caught by the police.
The claim is false.
Mojo Story had replied to Mishra's tweet by stating that the police believed "this incident took place on August 22." They also stated that a probe had been ordered.
The Police have told @themojo_in that they believe this incident took place on August 22. An internal inquiry has been ordered and disciplinary action will depend on its outcome.— Mojo Story (@themojo_in) August 25, 2020
According to an Indian Express report, on August 25, the day after the video went viral on social media, a departmental inquiry had been initiated against a Delhi Police constable. The video showed him beating a boy in South West Delhi's R K Puram.
Additional DCP (South West) Ingit Partap Singh informed that disciplinary action against the staff will be initiated based on the outcome of the probe.
According to the police, the incident had occurred on August 22, when the constable was on night duty. He had come across some boys lying on the road in the area.
"He asked them to leave, but when he came back 30 minutes later, he found them lying in the same location. He then started beating a boy with a lathi (stick). A passerby recorded the incident," a senior police official was quoted as saying.
Another official stated that the Additional DCP (South West), Amit Kaushik, has been asked to conduct a fact-finding inquiry and take appropriate action on the basis of the findings.
Other reports on the incident can be read here, here and here. Thus the narrative peddled by Kapil Mishra is false.
If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.
