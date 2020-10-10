Fact Check

Fact Check: Video From Clash In Indonesia Shared As BJP Workers Fighting Back West Bengal Authorities

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that a viral video shows a BJP worker kicking a tear gas canister back towards the police during the recent clash in West Bengal.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   10 Oct 2020 10:06 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Fact Check: Video From Clash In Indonesia Shared As BJP Workers Fighting Back West Bengal Authorities

Scores of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and its youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), clashed with police on October 8 during their march to Nabanna, the state secretariat in West Bengal's Howrah district, while prohibiting orders were in place.

In light of this, a video of a man kicking the tear gas canister back towards the police is being circulated on social media with the claim that it shows a BJP worker kicking the smoke bomb in West Bengal.

Reportedly BJYM had organised 'Nabanna Chalo' (March to Nabanna) in protest against several issues such as an alleged lack of employment opportunities in Bengal to law and order problems.

However, the WB administration had denied permission for the agitation. Also, Section 144 of CrPC is imposed in and around Nabanna throughout the year.

"My Heartfelt Pranaam & Salute to BJP Cadres in West Bengal! It's Like They are Fighting in Border with Armed Enemies! BJP Yuva Karyakarta Kicking Back Smoke Bòmb to Pavillion!," reads the caption of one such post sharing the video.


Claim:

Video shows a BJP worker kicking a tear gas canister back towards the police during the recent clash in West Bengal.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A Google Reverse Image search for videos was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid.

The video was found on a Facebook page called 'Redfish'. Titled 'Indonesia Teargas Soccer Kick' the video was uploaded on October 8, 2020.

"An Indonesian protester kicks back a tear gas canister while dodging water cannons," reads the description of the video.

The same video was uploaded on the same date on Redfish's Twitter account.

The police vehicle seen in the viral photo has similar features of a typical police vehicle in Indonesia. A similar colour scheme and the word 'Polisi' written on the vehicle.

Below is a comparison of a scene from the viral video (left) and a typical police vehicle in Indonesia (right):


Aljazeera had reported that Indonesia witnessed nationwide protests and labour strikes against a polarising new jobs law for the third continuous day on Thursday, October 8.

Therefore, the video from a clash in Indonesia and not West Bengal.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

