Fact Check: No, Bandra Worli Sea Link Did Not Get Engulfed By Huge Waves In Recent Mumbai Rains

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that a video shows huge waves engulfing the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   11 Aug 2020 12:34 PM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Large parts of south Mumbai were inundated after the city witnessed its heaviest single-day downpour in 46 years with 293.8 mm of rainfall on August 5. The rain led to disruptions in the lives of people with water-logging reported from different areas

Ever since then social media is abuzz with videos and pictures which claim to depict the flood-like situation in the city.

One such video is being shared with the claim that it shows the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai. Huge waves can be seen splashing a bridge/sea link in the video.



The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claim.


Claim:

Video shows huge waves splashing into the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

The video was uploaded on youtube back in 2017. It was mentioned that the video is from Minicoy island in Lakshwadeep.

Below is a comparison of the screenshot from the viral video (left) and a photo of Minicoy Eastern Jetty:


Below is a photo of the Worli sea link in Mumbai:


The pillar and the wires holding the Bandra Worli Sealink cannot be seen in the viral video.

The Logical Indian could not independently verify whether the video was indeed shot in Lakshwadeep, however, it is clear the video is definitely not recent.

