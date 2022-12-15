All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Media Outlets Share VFX Creation As Real Incident Of Paranormal Activity

Image Credit: News18/Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Media Outlets Share VFX Creation As Real Incident Of Paranormal Activity

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  15 Dec 2022 10:29 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A video allegedly showing a ghostly figure caught on camera was shared by News18 Bihar and Asianet News Hindi, claiming that it depicts paranormal activity occurring in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A video allegedly showing a ghostly figure caught on camera is going viral across social media with the claim that it depicts paranormal activity occurring in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh. The video has been widely circulated to several users by media outlets such as News18 Bihar and Asianet News Hindi, along with the claim of a ghostly figure.

Claim:

The viral video shows what appears to be a ghostly figure hovering over a parked truck. The person filming repeatedly pulls back a curtain to reveal the ghostly figure, which performs several odd moves on the parked truck. Towards the end of the video, the mysterious figure approaches the person filming.

The video was posted on the Facebook page of Chitrakoot Samachar, uploaded on November 23 with the caption, "Chitrakoot:- The video of a creepy ghost in Chitrakoot is going viral on social media. According to the viral video, a phantom spirit is hovering over a truck parked in Galla Mandi of the city. There is a discussion in the district about the viral video, and this video is reportedly from Galla Mandi Shankar Bazar under Karvi Kotwali. Still, Chitrakoot News does not confirm this video in any way."

Asianet News Hindi also posted the same video in a report with the title, 'Shadow seen hovering over the truck, 'video of ghost' went viral on social media'. The media outlet claims that a ghost in a white shadow is seen hovering over a truck parked at Galla Mandi in the Chitrakoot.

"Asianet News Hindi does not confirm this viral video. Whatever is seen in the video is the subject of investigation," says the Asianet report.

Image Credit: AsiaNet News

We also came across a video report by News18 Bihar, which contained the same footage on November 23. The video's title stated, "Ghost-like figure seen in the video; people are getting scared". The caption of the video reads, "The video of a creepy ghost is going viral on social media. In the video, a ghost-like white shadow is seen hovering over the truck. What is the matter here?".

Fact Check:

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the video. We then conducted a reverse image search on the isolated keyframes and came across a report by News18 published on November 21, 2022.

The News18 report is titled, 'Is That a Witch Flying Around? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Ghost Video'. The report states that the video is viral, with users claiming that the video was shot near a Bihar crematorium. In contrast, others claimed it was from Meerut and was shot near the crematorium.

The News18 report notes that even though it appears as if the witch appeared out of nowhere, the viral video is the result of some digital editing by Joseph Njovu, a Zambian visual effects artist.

Image Credit: News18

We then conducted a keyword search for the video created by Joseph Njovu and came across a video titled, 'VFX tutorial. Flying witch caught on camera. Cinema 4d and after effects,' uploaded by the YouTube channel Joseph Njovu Visuals on August 27, 2022.

The video by Joseph Njovu contains the entirety of the viral video with different audio. The description of the video reads, "Here is a VFX breakdown of my recent witch caught on camera, I got the animation from Mixamo, and the cloth was made in Marvelous designer."

The viral video brought together several elements through visual effects software.

On September 24, 2022, Joseph Njovu uploaded a tutorial titled 'VFX tutorial | flying witch caught on camera Cinema 4d and after effects', in which he explained how he created the viral video.

In the introduction of the video, Njovu says, "This video was actually just for fun but people think it's real because I made it as real as possible. The funny thing is somebody told me it was shown on some news channel in Nigeria, and people believe it's real." The remarks can be heard at the 0.40 mark in the video.

Then Njovu breaks down the process through which he made the video. He highlights how he used software such as Adobe After Effects, Marvelous Designer, and Cinema 4D to create the video.

In reply to a comment, Njovu reiterates that the video is unreal.

Image Credit: YouTube

Conclusion:

We found that the viral video was created by visual effects artist Joseph Njovu and was uploaded on August 27, 2022. Several persons and media outlets have circulated the video as a real incident since it went viral. Thus, we can conclude that the claim with the viral video is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Videos Of Clashes Between Indian And Chinese Forces Viral As Recent Footages From LAC Clash In Arunachal Pradesh

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Ghost 
VFX 
Paranormal activity 
Indian Media 
False Claim 

Must Reads

'Homeless But With An iPhone': India's Youngest Climate Activist Tweets About Living Conditions, Faces Backlash From Netizens
YouthNet Launches 'Startup Incubation Programme' For PwDs In Nagaland, Aims To Curate Inclusive Initiatives
Safety At Feet! Karnataka Student Develops GPS-Equipped Anti-Rape Footwear That Electrocutes Attacker
Cervavac: India's Vaccine Against Cervical Cancer For Girls Aged 9 to 14 To Roll Out Next Year
Similar Posts
No, Rahul Gandhi Did Not Dress As Saint To Appease Hindu; Viral Image Is Photoshopped
Fact Check

No, Rahul Gandhi Did Not Dress As Saint To Appease Hindu; Viral Image Is Photoshopped

Jakir Hassan
Did PM Modi Push Eknath Shinde When He Accidentally Came In Front Of The Camera? No, Viral Video Is Cropped
Fact Check

Did PM Modi Push Eknath Shinde When He Accidentally Came In Front Of The Camera? No, Viral Video Is...

Jakir Hassan
Old Videos Of Clashes Between Indian And Chinese Forces Viral As Recent Footages From LAC Clash In Arunachal Pradesh
Fact Check

Old Videos Of Clashes Between Indian And Chinese Forces Viral As Recent Footages From LAC Clash In...

The Logical Indian Crew
Video From 2015 Viral With False Claim Of Match Referee Celebrating After Frances Victory Over England In Fifa World Cup
Fact Check

Video From 2015 Viral With False Claim Of Match Referee Celebrating After France's Victory Over...

Jakir Hassan
Does This Viral Video Show Saudi Arabian Govt Banning Loudspeakers In Mosques? No, Viral Video Is Misleading
Fact Check

Does This Viral Video Show Saudi Arabian Govt Banning Loudspeakers In Mosques? No, Viral Video Is...

Jakir Hassan

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X