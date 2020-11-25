Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming To Be BBC Footage Of Savarkar's Time In Jail Is Of A Movie

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a right-wing ideologue, has got a new lease of life with the rise of right-wing in the country. Believed to be a patriot by many right-wing ideologues, many historians say Savarkar was a staunch supporter of British colonialism and thus wrote multiple mercy petitions to British to get himself released from Andaman and Nicobar Jail (Kalapani). Since then many called him to be traitor.

The followers of 'Hindutva ideology' claim him to be a freedom fighter and seek Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the Republic of India, for him.

To reinforce the idea of Savarkar being a freedom fighter, a video is being shared to show the struggles of Savarkar against British rule. A black and white video claiming to be of Savarkar during the time when he was in jail is being shared on social media. The video shows the atrocities against Savarkar when he was in jail. It is being claimed that it is BBC video footage of when Savarkar was in jail. It is being shared with the caption, "एक ब्रिटिश पत्रकार ने अंडमान की जेल में जाकर 'वीर सावरकर' का यह दुर्लभ फुटेज बनाया था बीबीसी ने भी अपने चैनल पर यह दिखाया था... जिसमें एक छोटी-सी कोठरी में वीर सावरकर कैद थे। ये सब यातनाएं वीर सावरकर ने देश की आज़ादी के लिए सहीं .... ना कि अपने किसी स्वार्थ, परिवार या पैसा कमाने के लिए। वंदेमातरम्" ( which translates in English as "A British journalist went to Andaman's prison and made this rare footage of 'Veer Savarkar'. The BBC also showed it on its channel ... in which Veer Savarkar was imprisoned in a small cell. Veer Savarkar bore all these tortures for the freedom of the country .... not for himself, family or to earn money. Vande Mataram.")

Claim:

The viral video is of Veer Savarkar when he was in jail and has been shot by a British reporter from BBC.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a keyword search with, 'Veer Savarkar video' and found a video published on the YouTube Channel of 'Ministry of Information & Broadcasting' on August 14, 2014 with the title, "Life of Shri Vinayak Damodar Savarkar". This is the full-length video. A small clip of the same video has gone viral on social media.

One can see that that the video has the logo of 'Film Division' on it. On searching for the movie on Veer Savarkar on the website of Film Division, we found three versions of the movie were made on Veer Savarkar in 1983 and all of them were directed by Prem Vaidya.





A catalogue of Film Division also had the description of movie made on Veer Savarkar.





Thus, a clip of a movie is being falsely portrayed as real-life footage of Savarkar in jail. The Lallantop has already debunked the claim.

