No Arrest Of Contractor Made Till Date In 2018 Varanasi Bridge Collapse Case? No, Viral Claim Is False

A picture of a collapsed bridge is viral on social media linking it to the upcoming UP elections. A few cars crushed by a collapsed flyover bridge can be seen in the viral image. While sharing this image on social media, people targeted the Yogi government. They claimed that the contractor is still absconding in the Varanasi bridge accident case, which happened on 15 May 2018.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote a caption that reads in Hindi, "15 मई 2018 वाराणसी पुल हादसा याद है, वो ठेकेदार योगी को आज तक नही मिल पाया."

[English Translation: Remember the Varanasi bridge collapse from 15 May 2018? Yogi has still not been able to arrest that contractor till date.]

15 मई 2018 वाराणसी पुल हादसा याद है

वो ठेकेदार योगी को आज तक नही मिल पाया है pic.twitter.com/kvbfzMXK5A — Pushpraj Kushwaha (@PushparjK) February 4, 2022

A Facebook page with 121K followers shared this image with a similar caption. The post has got more than 3.3k likes and 4.9k+ shares.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Yogi Government has still not been able to arrest the contractor who built the flyover that collapsed in Varanasi on 15 May 2018.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. Seven engineers and a contractor were arrested in connection with the bridge collapse accident back then.

In the viral tweets, the users mentioned the Varanasi Bridge collapse. Taking a clue from it, we did an open keyword search and found a similar image in several media reports. In a piece of Amar Ujala dated 16 May 2018, we can see the viral image and other images. According to the report, the incident occurred near Varanasi's Cantt railway station. The slab of the under-construction flyover fell on the road, and many vehicles got buried under it, killing 19 people who were crushed inside the cars.

After that, we found a report of Times Of India dated 28 July 2018. The title of the report reads, "Varanasi flyover collapse case: UPBC engineers, contractor among eight arrested". According to the report, eight people have been arrested and sent to jail due to the flyover accident. Those jailed included Chief Project Manager SC Tiwari, former Chief Project Manager Genda Lal, Project Manager KR Sudan, AE Rajendra Singh, AE Ram Tapasya Yadav, JE Lalchand Singh, JE Rajesh Pal and contractor Saheb Hussain. The arrest was made under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) and Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

We also found a tweet of Police Comminssionerate Varanasi dated 28 July 2018 in which they informed that eight people were arrested in the flyover accident case, including the contractor Saheb Hussain.

Our investigation shows that in the Varanasi flyover accident case 2018, in which a portion of a flyover collapsed, seven engineers and a contractor named Saheb Hussain were arrested. Hence, the viral claim is false.

