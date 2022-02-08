All section
No Arrest Of Contractor Made Till Date In 2018 Varanasi Bridge Collapse Case? No, Viral Claim Is False

Image Credit: Twitter, The Indian Express

Fact Check
Writer: Jakir Hassan

No Arrest Of Contractor Made Till Date In 2018 Varanasi Bridge Collapse Case? No, Viral Claim Is False

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  8 Feb 2022 11:20 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Seven engineers and a contractor named Saheb Hussain were arrested in the Varanasi flyover accident case 2018. The viral claim of no arrest made in the case is false.

A picture of a collapsed bridge is viral on social media linking it to the upcoming UP elections. A few cars crushed by a collapsed flyover bridge can be seen in the viral image. While sharing this image on social media, people targeted the Yogi government. They claimed that the contractor is still absconding in the Varanasi bridge accident case, which happened on 15 May 2018.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote a caption that reads in Hindi, "15 मई 2018 वाराणसी पुल हादसा याद है, वो ठेकेदार योगी को आज तक नही मिल पाया."

[English Translation: Remember the Varanasi bridge collapse from 15 May 2018? Yogi has still not been able to arrest that contractor till date.]

A Facebook page with 121K followers shared this image with a similar caption. The post has got more than 3.3k likes and 4.9k+ shares.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Yogi Government has still not been able to arrest the contractor who built the flyover that collapsed in Varanasi on 15 May 2018.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. Seven engineers and a contractor were arrested in connection with the bridge collapse accident back then.

In the viral tweets, the users mentioned the Varanasi Bridge collapse. Taking a clue from it, we did an open keyword search and found a similar image in several media reports. In a piece of Amar Ujala dated 16 May 2018, we can see the viral image and other images. According to the report, the incident occurred near Varanasi's Cantt railway station. The slab of the under-construction flyover fell on the road, and many vehicles got buried under it, killing 19 people who were crushed inside the cars.

Image Credit: Amar Ujala

After that, we found a report of Times Of India dated 28 July 2018. The title of the report reads, "Varanasi flyover collapse case: UPBC engineers, contractor among eight arrested". According to the report, eight people have been arrested and sent to jail due to the flyover accident. Those jailed included Chief Project Manager SC Tiwari, former Chief Project Manager Genda Lal, Project Manager KR Sudan, AE Rajendra Singh, AE Ram Tapasya Yadav, JE Lalchand Singh, JE Rajesh Pal and contractor Saheb Hussain. The arrest was made under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) and Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Image Credit: Times Of India

We also found a tweet of Police Comminssionerate Varanasi dated 28 July 2018 in which they informed that eight people were arrested in the flyover accident case, including the contractor Saheb Hussain.

Our investigation shows that in the Varanasi flyover accident case 2018, in which a portion of a flyover collapsed, seven engineers and a contractor named Saheb Hussain were arrested. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did UP Candidate Say He Is Fighting Assembly Elections To Make Money? No, Old Video Shared As Recent

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Uttar Pradesh 
Varanasi 
Bridge 
Flyover 
flyover collapse 
Case 
Yogi Aditynath 
Contractor 

