Fact Check: Truth Behind Claim Of Vandalisation Of Bhagavad Gita Park's Signboard

A signboard at the Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Brampton, Ontario, was purportedly vandalised over the weekend, said the official Twitter account of the Indian High Commission in Ottawa, Canada. The Indian High Commission in Ottawa tweeted a collage of two images, one of which showed a signboard bearing the words Shri Bhagavad Gita Park and the other merely showing the outline of a rose, claiming that there had been "hate crime" in the Brampton park.

Peel Police and Canadian authorities were requested in the tweet to look into the incident and act swiftly to bring the offenders to justice.

We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagvad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities & @PeelPolice to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators @MEAIndia @cgivancouver @IndiainToronto pic.twitter.com/mIn4LAZA55 — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) October 2, 2022

Following this, many Indian news sources took up the claim and ran a story quoting the tweet from the Indian High Commission denouncing the incident. The vandalism, according to Times Now, involved someone removing the words Shri Bhagavad Gita Park and replacing them with a flower's outline.

The Indian High Commission tweeted pictures of the same boards, and the broadcaster also aired a graphic highlighting them with the words "Before" and "After," implying that the park's name, Shri Bhagavad Gita Park, had been wiped from the blank board.





The channel also released a report with the headline, "Canada's Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign vandalised days after renaming, Indian High Commission condemns 'hate crime'.'

The Bhagavad Gita Park name had been removed from the signboard, tweeted Zee Hindustan, a Hindi-language channel of Zee News. It also claimed that Hindus were in danger in Canada.





The Indian High Commission's condemning tweet was included in an NDTV report, and Patrick Brown, the mayor of Brampton, was quoted as saying, "We are aware that the recently unveiled Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign has been vandalised." The stories on the alleged vandalism were also covered by Times Of India, Hindustan Times, and Amar Ujala, which only cited the tweet from the Indian High Commission.

Furthermore, none of the news reports that cited Patrick Brown, the mayor of Brampton, updated their reports or made a note of the fact that he afterwards removed his tweet and sent out many updates announcing there had been no graffiti.

From @CityBrampton Community Services and Communications Department on the confusion over resident complaints about Gita Park sign.



"We learned that the sign was damaged during the original install & a city staff member brought it back for unplanned maintenance & to reprint." https://t.co/hkfmSFF1Ui — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) October 3, 2022

The false allegation was made just a few of days after the Indian government issued a warning for the safety of its residents living in Canada, citing "incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities in Canada."

On the entrance sign of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Toronto, pro-Khalistan graffiti was spray painted in September.

Claim:

Signboard at Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Canada was vandalised.

Fact Check:

We found the claim to be false. The pictures that are being circulated as "before" and "after" to show vandalism are actually pictures of two different signboards: one is a temporary signboard used during the inauguration and can be seen on a blue basketball court, and the other is a permanent signboard set up in a different area of the park.

The fact-checking team at The Logical Indian also discovered that the image being circulated online as "evidence" that the signboard was removed actually shows the back of the permanent signboard, which never had any lettering and instead merely exhibited the shape of a rose, Brampton's official insignia. Furthermore, neither the permanent sign nor any other park structure had been vandalised, according to a tweet from Peel Regional Police.

Methodology:



The Logical Indian's fact-checking team reviewed all of the news articles on the purported event and discovered that none of them included any supporting information beyond a quote from the tweet from the Indian High Commission denouncing the alleged vandalism at the Bhagavad Gita park.

The channels displayed a collage of two images, one of which included the name Shri Bhagavad Gita Park written on a board and another of which displayed a blue board that was otherwise empty but for the faint trace of a rose. The floral design, which can be found on all of the city's social media sites, is actually the city of Brampton's insignia, where the park is located.

The "Flower City of Canada" name appears on the official website for the city of Brampton, which also describes its logo as "a yellow rose centred in a blue rectangle form with a white-lined petal on either edge."



It is the identical emblem highlighted by Times Now and other news outlets as evidence of vandalism and can be seen on the empty blue board.





The tweet where Patrick Brown, the mayor of Brampton, first recognised the alleged incident was removed, as we discovered when we investigated Patrick Brown's Twitter account. Following the deletion of his previous tweet, Brown provided a screenshot of the following statement from Brampton City's Parks department, which stated," Following yesterday's report of the vandalism of the recently unveiled Shri Bhagavad Gita Park, we took swift action to investigate further. We learned that the reported blank sign was installed by the builder as a place holder until the permanent Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign can be replaced tomorrow".

Update on Shri Bhagavad Gita Park from the @CityBrampton Parks Department. pic.twitter.com/8DqxDSfO0b — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) October 2, 2022

We also discovered that local police Peel Regional Police also tweeted from its official account, saying, "There was no evidence of vandalism to the permanent sign or any park structure."

- Shri Bhagavad Gita Park, #Brampton

- Permanent sign is still waiting for the lettering to be applied

- There was no evidence of vandalism to the permanent sign or any park structure

- It was a temporary park sign used in the park naming ceremony

- PR22035311 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 2, 2022

The blank sign "was a temporary sign used in the park naming ceremony," the Peel Regional Police tweeted, adding that the permanent sign "is still waiting for lettering to be applied."

While retweeting the Peel Police message, Mayor Brown added a few sentences from a statement from the Brampton Community Services and Communications department," ..on the confusion over resident complaints about Gita Park sign. We learned that the sign was damaged during the original install & a city staff member brought it back for unplanned maintenance and to reprint."

In another tweet, he added, "The blank sign was left up during repairs. This is not usual process as we never remove a sign unless damaged or its name changes."

The blank signboard was the permanent one with no inscription, according to the Peel Police, Brampton Community Services, Brampton Parks department, and the Mayor of Brampton, and it had not been vandalised.

It is crucial to note that the signboard in the photographs published by the Indian High Commission is not the same. This can be determined by examining the area where the board is placed. The signboard can be seen in one of the photographs on a blue surface, but it can also be seen in the other image on a grassy lawn.

We were able to confirm that the signboard that was seen on the blue basketball court was a temporary signboard that was installed for the inauguration.





We also looked at Facebook Live videos posted by locals of the inauguration to confirm this, and we discovered that the board on the blue turf was, in fact, a temporary one.

Sanjeev Malik, a local resident, captured the two signboards at the 0.03-time stamp on Facebook live. One is positioned on the blue turf, and the other is installed in the park's backyard.





Both the temporary signboard on the blue basketball court and the permanent signboard are visible in the video.





We could also find similar Visuals in a Facebook live by another resident Don R B Patel







Conclusion:

We were able to confirm that the Indian High Commission in Canada tweeted a picture of the temporary signboard used during the inauguration and compared it with the reverse side of the permanent signboard, which originally had no lettering but only the outline of Brampton city's rose logo.

Boom Live has also fact-checked the claim.



