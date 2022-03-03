Video Of MBBS Student Who Was Stuck In Ukraine Shared By BJP Leader With False Claims

Amidst this Ukraine-Russia war, the First four #IAF C-17 aircraft under operation Ganga evacuated 798 Indian nationals living in Ukraine from Romania, Hungary, and Poland. Many students are still stuck in war zones in Ukraine and have been appealing Indian government through videos for safe evacuation. Many videos have appeared of Indian students in distress and asking to be rescued.



Meanwhile, a video of girl named Vaishali Yadav is going viral on social media. In the viral video, Vaishali can be heard saying that she is a student of a medical university in Ukraine and since morning there has been a lot of bombing. Everyone is panicking. She says that many Indian students are also trapped there. They had booked return tickets but those flights got cancelled. She further adds that students are dependent on the help from the government of India, and the situation is getting worse as they have minimal food stock.

Soon her video went viral. It is being claimed Vaishali Yadav is daughter of SP Leader Mahendra Yadav, and she is not trapped in Ukraine. She is in UP and made this video from her home to defame the Modi government. Naveen Kumar Jindal, media head of BJP Delhi shared her video with a caption that reads, "सपाई नेता महेंद्र यादव की पुत्री वैशाली यादव ने अपने पिता के कहने पर मोदी सरकार को बदनाम करने के लिए अपने घर से ही वीडियो बना दिया। लाल टोपी मतलब रेड अलर्ट."

[English Translation: Vaishali Yadav, daughter of SP leader Mahendra Yadav, made a video from her home at the behest of her father to defame the Modi government.]

सपाई नेता महेंद्र यादव की पुत्री वैशाली यादव ने अपने पिता के कहने पर मोदी सरकार को बदनाम करने के लिए अपने घर से ही वीडियो बना दिया।



लाल टोपी मतलब रेड अलर्ट pic.twitter.com/bX0JIKuve2 — Naveen Kumar Jindal 🇮🇳 (@naveenjindalbjp) March 2, 2022

A Twitter user wrote, "#VaishaliYadav daughter of SP leader Mahendra Yadav of Hardoi UP who has never been to Ukraine seen in video lying & making up stories to malign GoI. When her lies were caught she admitted to her crime & said she did it at the behest of her father. Both must be arrested. Red cap means red alert".

#VaishaliYadav daughter of SP leader Mahendra Yadav of Hardoi UP who has never been to Ukraine seen in video lying & making up stories to malign GoI



When her lies were caught she admitted to her crime & said she did it at the behest of her father



Both must be arrested pic.twitter.com/JhsUcUO1gA — Besura Taansane (@BesuraTaansane) March 2, 2022

Jawahar Yadav, Chairman of Haryana Housing Board, shared this video with a similar caption.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Vaishali Yadav is not trapped in Ukraine and she made this video from her home to defame the Modi government.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. Vaishali was in Ukraine when she made this video.

During the initial investigation, we did a keyword search and found a tweet of News18 ex journalist Raja Pal in which he shared the statement of Hardoi SP. In this video, the SP says, "As per my knowledge the girl we are talking about is currently in Romania, and she released the video for help."

After that, we contacted Hardoi SP Rajesh Dwivedi. He told us, "It is true that Vaishali father Mahendra Yadav is associated with Samajwadi Party and has been a block chief. However, claim of Vaishali's arrest is not true and she is not in India. When she made this video she was in Romania, and she is now preparing to come back to India."

We also found several media reports which mention Vaishali was studying MBBS in Ukraine. While talking to Times Of India, Vaishali said she is studying at Ivano Frankivsk National Medical University and appealed the Indian government to get her lifted. The report also mentioned that she is also Gram Pradhan of Hardoi.

Official Twitter account of Hindustan Live also tweeted the video and mentioned that Vaishali Yadav, daughter of Mahendra Singh Yadav, former block chief of Sandi block of Hardoi, is stuck in Ukraine.

हरदोई जिले के साण्डी ब्लाक के पूर्व ब्लाक प्रमुख महेंद्र सिंह यादव की बेटी एवं अरवल थाना क्षेत्र के तेरा पुरसौली गांव की प्रधान वैशाली यादव इन दिनों यूक्रेन में फंस गई हैं। रूस-यूक्रेन के बीच जंग छिड़ते ही उसके परिवार के माथे पर चिंता की लकीरें उभर आई हैं। pic.twitter.com/6y86aAx9bG — Hindustan (@Live_Hindustan) February 24, 2022

We then contacted Mahendra Yadav, Samajwadi Party Leader and father of Vaishali Yadav. He told us, "Vaishali was stuck in Ukraine when she made the video. The other video was made when she was in Romania. From Romania, she had a flight last night and she has reached Delhi today morning. She is traveling from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh now. The opposition is spreading this false information on social media. Vaishali herself has made a video where she is informing that the claim is false."

He also shared a video in which she gave the statement after her video went viral.

We also contacted Vaishali Yadav. While talking to The Logical Indian she said, "Opposition is trying to defame my father. It was 24th February and I was in Ukraine when I recorded this video, and I made the other video when I was in Romania. I reached Delhi today morning, and now I am travelling back to my home."

We then asked her for any proof or documents like Passport verification or photographs which can establish that she was in Ukraine or Romania during the crisis. Since, she is travelling we are not able to communicate with Vaishali properly. We will update this story once we got any response from her side.

Meanwhile, while talking to Alt News, Vaishali shared her live location which confirmed the fact that Vaishali was in Romania recently. Below you can see the screenshot of Live Location shared by Vaishali.

Live Location shared by Vaishali with Alt News

Our investigation shows that Vaishali Yada, the girl in the viral video, was pursuing medical studies in Ukraine. His father, Mahendra Singh Yadav, is indeed associated with the SP, but other claims shared by BJP IT cell members are wrong. She was in Romania till the night of 1st March. Also the Police did not arrest her as the post claim. Hence, the viral claim is false.



