Fact Check: Unrelated Video Shared To Claim UP Police Manhandled Hathras Victim's Mother

A disturbing video showing a police officer manhandling a woman is being circulated with the claim that she is the Hathras victim's mother being beaten by cops for pleading to see her daughter's body before it was hurriedly cremated.



Hathras Incident

The family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras had alleged that she was forcibly cremated. According to the family, the police had taken her body away for the last rites in the middle of the night. "The police have forcibly taken the dead body, and my father along with them for cremation. When my father reached Hathras, he was immediately taken (to the crematorium) by the police," the woman's brother told news agency PTI. The victim's body reached her village around midnight. The cremation was done by 3 AM on Wednesday, September 30. Villagers claimed that the administration pressed for cremation at the earliest even as they wanted to take the body of the woman to her house, Hindustan Times reported. The 25 seconds clip shows the woman sitting on the ground and crying while a police official kicks and abuses her in the presence of a child sitting beside her. "Uttar Pradesh. Before burying the body of the girl in Hadara, the Yogi police detained the family members, including the mother, and beat the mother when she told them that she wanted to see my mole's body. Idiots Police," reads the caption of one such post. The Logical Indian will not be producing the video here because of its disturbing nature.













Uttar Pradesh Police detained and beat up the Hathras victim's mother as she pleaded to see her daughter's body one last time. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid. This led to news reports which carried screenshots from the viral video.





Live Hindustan on September 29, reported that the incident happened in Hamirpur district of UP a couple of months back. Dainik Bhaskar on September 30, identified the woman as a vegetable vendor from Ambedkar Nagar.



According to a report by The Times of India, in the undated video that started doing the rounds on social media on Tuesday, October 6, the Station Officer of Kotwali in Hamirpur was seen kicking and abusing a woman pleading for mercy. "SO Kotwali, Shyam Pratap Patel is seen abusing the woman and kicking her while holding a phone in his hand," reads the report. After the incident came to light, SP Hamirpur, Narendra Kumar Singh ordered an inquiry into the incident. The SP also directed the Circle Officer Sadar, Anurag Singh to conduct a probe and submit a report at the earliest. "The cop seen in the video is Shyam Pratap Patel who is currently posted as SO in Kotwali. I have ordered an inquiry and will take further action on the basis of the report," Singh was quoted as saying. Further, Hamirpur Police tweeted a video byte where they said that they had taken cognizance of the incident. The police informed that the officer seen in the video has been shifted to the office of the inspector concerned.

इस संबंध में पुलिस अधीक्षक हमीरपुर द्वारा संदर्भित वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए वीडियो में दिख रहे पुलिसकर्मियों के विरुद्ध जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं। वर्तमान में इस प्रकार की कोई घटना नहीं हुई है। वीडियो पूर्व का प्रतीत हो रहा है। जांच करा कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/vdhFQAg0zN — HAMIRPUR POLICE (@hamirpurpolice) September 29, 2020