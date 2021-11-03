All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Fact Check: A Mosque Was Demolished In Uttar Pradesh? No, Viral Photo Is Old

Image Credits: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Fact Check: A Mosque Was Demolished In Uttar Pradesh? No, Viral Photo Is Old

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  3 Nov 2021 10:52 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral photo is old, captured in 2014 when Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation demolished illegal constructions in the Juhapur area of Ahmedabad.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A photo of a bulldozer demolishing a structure is viral on social media. Users claim that the picture shows a mosque that was recently destroyed in Uttar Pradesh.

The photo is shared on Twitter with a Hindi caption that reads, "अब लिखो नाइस पिक". The translation of which in English reads, "Now write nice pic".


The photo is shared on Facebook with Hindi hashtag "#हां_तो_अब_लिखो_नाइस_पिक #उत्तर_प्रदेश".


Claim:

The viral photo shows a mosque that was recently destroyed in Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The photo is old and it dates back to 2014.

On conducting a Google reverse image search of the viral photo, we found a Twitter post of 7 August 2014. The post carried a set of four pictures, one of them being of the viral picture. The pictures were credited to Desh Gujarat, a news & media website, and was tweeted with a caption, "Ahmedabad: llegally built Mosque demolished in extended Juhapura Ahmedabad by AMC". The post also mentioned an article by Desh Gujarat.

The article was published on 6 August 2014 and titled, "Illegally built religious structure demolished in extended Juhapura(pictures)". According to the report, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) noticed several illegal constructions in the extended part of the Juhapur area in Ahmedabad. These included ice factories, godowns and one religious structure built over AMC's land reserved for waste disposal plant. The AMC team demolished the illegal constructions, including the religious structure, without any significant protest.

Credits: Desh Gujarat

We also found a Facebook post by Desh Gujarat on 6 August 2014, which carried the link of the same article.

We also found that the same picture was viral in 2018 with similar communal narratives. Then, it was shared with a Hindi caption, "अब लिखो नाइस पिक। बहुत डरपोक हिन्दू तो लाइक भी नहीं करेंगे।". [English translation: "Now write nice pic. Many timid Hindus will not even like"]

Image Credit: Facebook


To sum up, an old picture of a bulldozer demolishing a structure is viral with a false claim that it shows a recently destroyed mosque in Uttar Pradesh. The photo is old, with initial traces dating back to 2014 and was captured during the demolition of illegal constructions in Ahmedabad, Gujarat by AMC.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Akhilesh Yadav Say, "Jinnah Got Us Azadi"? No, Viral Video Is Clipped

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
UttarPradesh 
Mosque 
Demolition 
Gujarat 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X