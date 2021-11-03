Fact Check: A Mosque Was Demolished In Uttar Pradesh? No, Viral Photo Is Old

A photo of a bulldozer demolishing a structure is viral on social media. Users claim that the picture shows a mosque that was recently destroyed in Uttar Pradesh.



The photo is shared on Twitter with a Hindi caption that reads, "अब लिखो नाइस पिक". The translation of which in English reads, "Now write nice pic".





The photo is shared on Facebook with Hindi hashtag "#हां_तो_अब_लिखो_नाइस_पिक #उत्तर_प्रदेश".







Claim:

The viral photo shows a mosque that was recently destroyed in Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The photo is old and it dates back to 2014.

On conducting a Google reverse image search of the viral photo, we found a Twitter post of 7 August 2014. The post carried a set of four pictures, one of them being of the viral picture. The pictures were credited to Desh Gujarat, a news & media website, and was tweeted with a caption, "Ahmedabad: llegally built Mosque demolished in extended Juhapura Ahmedabad by AMC". The post also mentioned an article by Desh Gujarat.

Ahmedabad: llegally built Mosque demolished in extended Juhapura Ahmedabad by AMC -> http://t.co/8GiAuPpQGw -> pic.twitter.com/lZzucptNMC — Praveen Upadhyaya (@PraveenraoU) August 7, 2014

The article was published on 6 August 2014 and titled, "Illegally built religious structure demolished in extended Juhapura(pictures)". According to the report, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) noticed several illegal constructions in the extended part of the Juhapur area in Ahmedabad. These included ice factories, godowns and one religious structure built over AMC's land reserved for waste disposal plant. The AMC team demolished the illegal constructions, including the religious structure, without any significant protest.

We also found a Facebook post by Desh Gujarat on 6 August 2014, which carried the link of the same article.



We also found that the same picture was viral in 2018 with similar communal narratives. Then, it was shared with a Hindi caption, "अब लिखो नाइस पिक। बहुत डरपोक हिन्दू तो लाइक भी नहीं करेंगे।". [English translation: "Now write nice pic. Many timid Hindus will not even like"]





To sum up, an old picture of a bulldozer demolishing a structure is viral with a false claim that it shows a recently destroyed mosque in Uttar Pradesh. The photo is old, with initial traces dating back to 2014 and was captured during the demolition of illegal constructions in Ahmedabad, Gujarat by AMC.

