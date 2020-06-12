Fact Check: Video Viral With Claim Of UP Man Harassed Over Installing Indian Flag

A video is being circulated on social media platforms with the claim that in a locality in Moradabad, UP, a person was harassed by his neighbours for installing the Indian flag on his terrace.



The video shows a group of people scattered around an area. The person recording the video says he is being harassed because he installed an Indian flag in his house.

The incident allegedly occurred in the Asalatpura area which falls under Galshaheed Police Station, Moradabad. The Logical Indian received the video on the fact check number. The claim attached to the video says this is an incident from Asalatpura area of Moradabad where a man was opposed and beaten by the people living in his street for putting tricolour, India's pride and dignity, on his house. A strict police action should be taken against those who are these treacherous people and sedition case should be filed against them.





The claim has been shared several times on Facebook.





Claim:



A man was harassed by his neighbours for installing the Indian flag in his house. Fact Check: The claim is false. On following the comments of one such viral post, it was found that a Twitter user had tagged the official account of the UP police.

This is the visual of Muradabad, UP. Jih@dis are showing their supremacy & love for Pakistan in our own land.



This is clear cut treason & these Jih@di must be arrested & given stringent punishment. #ArrestTheTraitors



Cc: @myogiadityanath @Uppolicehttps://t.co/9zlExbQbwk — Janmajit Shankar Sinha (@janmajit07) June 10, 2020





The UP Police had responded by tagging the official account of the Moradabad Police and had asked them to look into the matter.

The Moradabad Police after investigating the matter put out a statement saying that the claim is false.

According to the statement, the Indian flag had been installed at that spot for several years now. It continues to be there still.

The statement names a person called Shablu son Abul Kalam, who had originally posted the video. Shablu and his family used to tie their buffalos on the road. Shablu's cousin son Irshad faced issue while crossing the road and there was dispute between the two families with buffalos being kept on road. They also included a video where Abul Kalam himself states that he had put out a false notion because he was angry owing to a personal dispute. He also confesses that he himself had tattered his clothes and not his neighbours. Kalam reiterates that the Indian flag had been there for a while.

Moradabad Police also posted a video showing the Indian flag mentioned in the video.

A police case has been filed against both the parties for disturbing peace in the area. Therefore, the viral claims are false. The situation in the video occurred due to a personal dispute and has no communal claims.

