Hoardings With Provocative Quotes Attributed To Muslims Falsely Shared As West Bengal, Chhattisgarh

Images of hoardings with provocative quotes attributed to renowned Muslim personalities are being widely shared on social media. The posts are linked to past communal incidents of West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. The hoardings include images and quotes of Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid; Noor ur Rahman Barkati, former Shahi Imam from Kolkata; and Zakir Naik, a controversial Islamic cleric.

The images have inciteful anti-Hindu quotes supporting cow slaughter and threatening Hindus to leave the Muslim majority areas like Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam.

These images are shared on social media with numerous claims.

A Twitter user shared these images and captioned in Hindi, "हिन्दू मुस्लिम भाई-भाई के नारे लगाने वाले, इन होर्डिंग्स को जूम कर के पढ़ो. छत्तीसगढ़ के कुंदा में लगे हैं ये होर्डिंग्स! इसका वीडियो नीचे थ्रेड में है" (Those raising slogans of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood, read these hoardings by zooming in. These are installed in Kunda, Chhattisgarh! Its video is in the thread below.)

A Facebook user shared these images and captioned in Hindi, "जूम करो और पढ़ लो मुल्लाओ के फरमान जो कि पश्चिम बंगाल के खुले ग्राउंड में लगे हुए हैं. जिस हिंदू भाई की अभी तक आंख ना खुली हो शायद इन्हें पढ़कर खुल जाए." (Zoom in and read the orders of the mullahs which are put in the open ground of West Bengal. The Hindu brother, whose eyes have not yet opened, may be opened by reading them.)

The posts of these hoardings are widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with provocative captions.





Claim:

Hoardings of provocative anti-Hindu quotes are installed in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the claim and found it false.

We found a tweet on the official account of Pratapgarh Police, posted on 12 August. The superintendent of police states that the objectionable hoardings were put by 'mischievous elements' in Kunda of Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

We found a news report by News Today Network, which states that the hoardings were installed at night on 12 August, on the boundary wall of TP Inter College in Kunda, Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Fact-checking website Alt News contacted Mr Satpal, SP Pratapgarh. He said, "There have been no arrests, and the investigations are ongoing. However, FIR has been filed against unknown persons under the Indian Penal Code section 153 A [Promoting enmity between different groups] and other relevant sections."



We analysed the quotes attributed to Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Noor Ur Rahman Barkati, and Zakir Naik. We found that similar quotes have been attributed to them on several social media pages in the past. But, we couldn't find news reports corroborating the attributions.



Quotes attributed to Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid- Syed Ahmed Bukhari

The text in the hoarding with the image of Syed Ahmed Bukhari reads in Hindi, "हिंदुस्तान के उत्तर प्रदेश, बंगाल, केरल, हैदराबाद, असम में मुसलमान बहुसंख्यक हो चुके हैं। इस्लाम अनुसार मुस्लिम बहुल इलाकों में गैर मुस्लिमों की मौजूदगी हराम है। इसलिए हिंदू इन इलाकों को खाली कर दें, वरना उनके साथ हम वही करेंगे जो कश्मीर में हिंदू पंडितों के साथ किया।" (Muslims have become majority in India's Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Kerala, Hyderabad, Assam. According to Islam, the presence of non-Muslims in Muslim-majority areas is haram. So Hindus should vacate these areas, otherwise we will do to them what we did to Hindu Pandits in Kashmir.)

We found that posts with similar statements have been surfaced on social media for the last few years. A Facebook page, 'Hindu hu main', posted an image with the same message in 2014.

Another Facebook page 'हिन्दू एकता मंच, जय श्री राम' posted an image with the same message in 2017.

According to census 2011, we also found that the places mentioned in the quote, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Kerala, Hyderabad and Assam, do not have a higher population of Muslims in comparison to Hindus.

Quotes attributed to Former Shahi Imam in Kolkata- Noor Ur Rahman Barkati

The text in the hoarding with the image of Noor Ur Rahman Barkati reads in Hindi, "हिन्दू चाहे कितना भी विरोध करे, हम भारतीय मुसलमान गाय जरुर काटेंगे। मुसलमान किसी सरकार से नहीं डरते, क्योंकि हमारी आबादी अब बहुत बड़ी हो चुकी है। हम हिन्दुओं की तरह बहस नहीं करते, सीधा काट देते है।" (No matter how much Hindus oppose, we Indian Muslims will definitely cut cows. Muslims are not afraid of any government because our population has become very large now. We don't argue like Hindus. We cut straight.)

Noor Ur Rahman Barkati is a controversial Muslim cleric from West Bengal. According to News18, he was sacked from the position of Shahi Imam of the Tipu Sultan mosque in West Bengal after his 'Anti-India statement' in 2017.

We found a Youtube video of 2010, where he made the same statement.

We found that posts with similar statements had surfaced on social media for the last few years. The Facebook post can be viewed here.

(The posts include disturbing visuals; viewers discretion is advised.)

We realised that though Barkati made the above-mentioned statements, the hoarding has exaggerated it further; he did not state that opposing Hindus will be murdered.

Quotes attributed to controversial Islamic cleric- Zakir Naik

The text in the hoarding with the image of radical Islamic preacher and televangelist Zakir Naik reads in Hindi, "मुसलमान ने हिंदुस्तान पर 1100 साल राज किया। लाखों हिन्दुओं के सर कलम किये। करोड़ो हिन्दुओं को धर्मपरिवर्तन कर मुसलमान बनाया । भारत के टुकड़े कर पाकिस्तान और बांग्लादेश छिना। 2000 मंदिर तोड़कर वहा मस्जिद बनायी। हिन्दू आज भी हमारे घर से हिन्दू-मुस्लिम भाई-भाई के नारे लगाते है। ये इस्लाम की ताकत है।" (Muslim ruled India for 1100 years. Beheaded lakhs of Hindus. Converted crores of Hindus to Muslims. Pakistan and Bangladesh snatched away from India. Demolishing 2000 temples and built a mosque there. Hindus still raise slogans of Hindu-Muslim Bhai-Bhai from our house. This is the strength of Islam.)

We found that posts with similar statements had surfaced on social media as early as 2014. A Facebook page, 'शंखनाद धर्म और राजनीति' posted an image with a similar message in 2014.

Zaki Naik is currently in exile since 2016 concerning alleged money laundering and hate speech cases. Though he is known for his controversial statements, we could not find anywhere that he made the particular statement.



Thus we can conclude that the hoardings with provocative quotes were installed in Kunda, Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, not West Bengal or Chhattisgarh.

