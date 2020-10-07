Fact Check: Video Of A Girl Being Beaten Shared With False Claim Of Caste Based Violence In UP

A disturbing video of a group of men assaulting a minor girl is being circulated on social media with the claim that the incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh.



The Logical Indian will not be reproducing the video here owing to its disturbing nature.

"In Uttar Pradesh, which is ruled by Modi's blessings, look at the injustice done to them by the dominant dogs who claim that the woman who was degraded during the Yogi's rule took drinking water from a public well (Translated to English)," reads the caption of one such post .

In the disturbing video, a man can be seen holding both the hands of the girl, while two other men are thrashing her repeatedly and even hitting her with a stick.

Video is from Uttar Pradesh and the higher caste men beat up a girl for drawing water from their well.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The incident in the video is actually from Chhota Udepur in Gujarat and not Uttar Pradesh. The minor girl was thrashed by her family members.

MS Bhabhor, Superintendent of Police, Chhota Udepur told BOOMlive that the incident is from a village, Bilwat, which falls under the jurisdiction of Rangpur police station and happened back in May 2020.

According to the police official, the girl is a 16-year-old resident of Bilwat and those seen beating her are part of her extended family.

"The girl eloped with a man from the village aged 20 and ran away to Madhya Pradesh. They were soon caught by the girl's family and brought back to the village where the family members of the girl beat her up publicly," Bhabhor was quoted as saying.

The incident had come to light on May 27, when the video had initially gone viral with similar claims.

He added that an FIR was registered on May 27 against 16 people. The official rubbished the claim that the incident is from Uttar Pradesh and that higher caste men beat up a girl for drawing water from their well.

"The incident is from Gujarat and not Uttar Pradesh. The girl belongs to a tribal family and those seen in the video beating her up are her own family members, not outsiders," he was quoted as saying.

"There is no angle of water being drawn from a well. The girl was beaten for eloping and we have also registered a case of kidnapping against the man she allegedly eloped with because he is aged 20 while the girl is a minor," he added.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Fact Check: Photo Of Charred Woman Shared With False Communal Claims