Fact Check

Fact Check: Doctored News Bulletin Claims UP CM Said 'Thakurs Tend To Make Mistakes" On Hathras Rape Incident

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Thakurs are hot-blooded, they tend to make mistakes.”

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   5 Oct 2020 12:31 PM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Fact Check: Doctored News Bulletin Claims UP CM Said Thakurs Tend To Make Mistakes On Hathras Rape Incident

Image credit: Zee News

A screenshot of a purported news bulletin apparently of Hindi channel Aaj Tak, featuring Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is being circulated on social media. According to the bulletin, the CM said, "Thakurs are hot-blooded, they tend to make mistakes" in connection with the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, UP.






A 19-year-old woman from the Scheduled Caste community from western Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, who was allegedly brutally assaulted and tortured by four caste men from her village, died nearly two weeks after the attack on September 29. She was fighting for her life in the intensive care unit of a government hospital.

The incident took place on September 14 at a village in the district, some 200 KM from Delhi. Doctors at the hospital said that she had multiple fractures all over her body. All four accused have been arrested and sent to jail under the charge of gang-rape and murder.

Four upper caste men were identified as the suspects — Sandeep, his uncle Ravi, their friend Lavkush and Ramu. They were arrested last week.

Claim:

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Thakurs are hot-blooded, they tend to make mistakes."

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

The viral template of the news bulletin has been doctored.

Discrepancies

There is an absence of space between the punctuation marks and the words adjacent to these. Further, on zooming in on the image a patch was observed above the second word of the quote.


On searching through the social media accounts of the channel for the original version of the bulletin, a clip was found which also showed the UP CM similar to the viral photo.

The Hindi caption in the original screenshot when translated reads, 'Hathras DSP, SP face the music'.

Below is a comparison of the viral screenshot (left) with the original (right):


Therefore, the bulletin has been altered to read otherwise.

The Logical Indian had earlier also debunked similar fake bulletins which can be read here, here and here.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Is This Hathras Gangrape Accused's Father With BJP Leaders?

Claim Review :  Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said “Thakurs are hot blooded, they tend to make mistakes.”
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

Aditi, part of the fact checking team of The Logical Indian likes to read, write, cook and laugh, in short live life as it is supposed to be. What makes her fascinated is to discover the truth behind a story and more often than not, it is either fact or myth at the end.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian