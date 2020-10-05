Fact Check: Doctored News Bulletin Claims UP CM Said 'Thakurs Tend To Make Mistakes" On Hathras Rape Incident

A screenshot of a purported news bulletin apparently of Hindi channel Aaj Tak, featuring Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is being circulated on social media. According to the bulletin, the CM said, "Thakurs are hot-blooded, they tend to make mistakes" in connection with the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, UP.





















A 19-year-old woman from the Scheduled Caste community from western Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, who was allegedly brutally assaulted and tortured by four caste men from her village, died nearly two weeks after the attack on September 29. She was fighting for her life in the intensive care unit of a government hospital.



The incident took place on September 14 at a village in the district, some 200 KM from Delhi. Doctors at the hospital said that she had multiple fractures all over her body. All four accused have been arrested and sent to jail under the charge of gang-rape and murder. Four upper caste men were identified as the suspects — Sandeep, his uncle Ravi, their friend Lavkush and Ramu. They were arrested last week. Claim: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Thakurs are hot-blooded, they tend to make mistakes." Fact Check: The claim is false. The viral template of the news bulletin has been doctored. Discrepancies There is an absence of space between the punctuation marks and the words adjacent to these. Further, on zooming in on the image a patch was observed above the second word of the quote.





On searching through the social media accounts of the channel for the original version of the bulletin, a clip was found which also showed the UP CM similar to the viral photo.



The Hindi caption in the original screenshot when translated reads, 'Hathras DSP, SP face the music'.

Below is a comparison of the viral screenshot (left) with the original (right):



