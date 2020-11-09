Fact Check: Old Video From Russia Being Shared With False Claims Of US Presidential Election Results Were Rigged

A video showing people putting more than one ballot paper inside a ballot box has gone viral on social media with the claim that US Presidential elections 2020 was rigged which led to the winning of democratic candidate Joe Biden.

The United States had its polls for Presidential candidate on November 3 in which Joe Biden won against Donald Trump to be the next US President. In the light of this, a video is being shared with the caption, "अमेरिका में चुनाव कराने वाले खुद जब फर्जी वोटिंग डाला तो DonaldTrump SC तो जाएँगेहि ना इसी लिए लिबरल गैंग बहुत खुश हैं" (Translates in English as, "When the people organising the elections in America themselves cast fake vote, then Donald Trump will have to go to Supreme Court, that's why the Liberal gang is very happy.")

The video is being shared widely on social media.





Facebook user Sanjaymayalkalal also shared the same post.









Claim:

In the United States, people were putting more than one ballot paper in the ballot box during the Presidential polls 2020.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian took a screenshot and did a Google reverse image search. We found a video published by The Guardian News on its YouTube channel in March 2018 that showed poll rigging in various parts of Russia during its Presidential elections in which Vladimir Putin won by 75 %. In the same video, one can see the video clip that has gone viral, starting from 52 seconds.

The Logical Indian took screenshots of both videos and did the image comparison and found both to be same.





Various other international media house had covered news on it with the same video. The Sun, The Washington Post and The Independent published the news of rigging of votes in Russia with the same video.

Donald Trump, the current President of America has claimed that the US Presidential elections were rigged as he did not win. Thus, an old video is being circulated with the false claims of it being from US Presidential elections 2020

