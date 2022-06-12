A Facebook user shared the photo with the caption, "In America, four Hindu people of the same family left Hinduism and adopted Islam, but no one has congratulated them till now! May Allah bless this family".

A photo is going viral on WhatsApp and Facebook with a claim that it is of a Hindu family which converted to Islam in the United States of America.

The photo is of a man, a woman, and two kids, all holding a copy of the Quran. It is being shared with text that reads, "अमेरिका में एक ही परिवार के चार हिंदू लोगो ने हिंदू धर्म छोड कर इस्लाम धर्म अपना लिया लेकिन अभी तक किसी ने भी मुबारकबाद नहीं दी ! अल्लाह इनके परिवार में बरकत अता फरमा"

[Rough Translation: In America, four Hindu people of the same family left Hinduism and adopted Islam, but no one has congratulated them till now! May Allah bless this family.]

The photo is being circulated on WhatsApp and Facebook.

SHATHIYON YAH H ISLAAM DHARM KI ASLI SACHCHAEE INSHALLAH.. Posted by Waseem Khan on Sunday, 5 June 2022

It was also viral on Twitter in January 2022.

Claim:

A Hindu family in the United States of America converted to Islam.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false.

We first conducted a keyword search and found no media reports of a family converting to Islam in the US.

We then reverse searched the image on Google and Yandex, which led us to an article by an Egyptian news portal, Youm7, published on November 6, 2015. According to the report, a German family declared their conversion to Islam after Friday prayer at Al-Tawhid Mosque in Hurghada, Egypt. Sheikh Abdul Basit Ahmed, the imam of the Mosque carried out the rituals of conversion and presented them with a copy of the Holy Quran.

When searched on Facebook, we saw multiple posts by pages that shared this story of Donel Klaus in 2015, like this, this, and this.

The German Donel Clause and his family reverted to Islam today at Hurghada,Egypt. They entered Masjid At-Tawheed and... Posted by Muslim Players. on Friday, 6 November 2015

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. This is a photo of a German family who converted to Islam in Egypt in 2015, and not a Hindu family from the US.

