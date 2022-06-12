A Facebook user shared the photo with the caption, "In America, four Hindu people of the same family left Hinduism and adopted Islam, but no one has congratulated them till now! May Allah bless this family".

All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Photo Showing Hindu Familys Conversion To Islam In US Is Fake

Credit: Twitter

Fact Check

Photo Showing Hindu Family's Conversion To Islam In US Is Fake

Yukta Baid

Writer: Yukta Baid  (Remote Intern) 

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

India,  12 Jun 2022 11:38 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

A Facebook user shared the photo with the caption, "In America, four Hindu people of the same family left Hinduism and adopted Islam, but no one has congratulated them till now! May Allah bless this family".

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A photo is going viral on WhatsApp and Facebook with a claim that it is of a Hindu family which converted to Islam in the United States of America.

The photo is of a man, a woman, and two kids, all holding a copy of the Quran. It is being shared with text that reads, "अमेरिका में एक ही परिवार के चार हिंदू लोगो ने हिंदू धर्म छोड कर इस्लाम धर्म अपना लिया लेकिन अभी तक किसी ने भी मुबारकबाद नहीं दी ! अल्लाह इनके परिवार में बरकत अता फरमा"

[Rough Translation: In America, four Hindu people of the same family left Hinduism and adopted Islam, but no one has congratulated them till now! May Allah bless this family.]

The photo is being circulated on WhatsApp and Facebook.

SHATHIYON YAH H ISLAAM DHARM KI ASLI SACHCHAEE INSHALLAH..

Posted by Waseem Khan on Sunday, 5 June 2022

It was also viral on Twitter in January 2022.

Claim:

A Hindu family in the United States of America converted to Islam.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false.

We first conducted a keyword search and found no media reports of a family converting to Islam in the US.

We then reverse searched the image on Google and Yandex, which led us to an article by an Egyptian news portal, Youm7, published on November 6, 2015. According to the report, a German family declared their conversion to Islam after Friday prayer at Al-Tawhid Mosque in Hurghada, Egypt. Sheikh Abdul Basit Ahmed, the imam of the Mosque carried out the rituals of conversion and presented them with a copy of the Holy Quran.

Image Credit: Youm7

Image Credit: Youm7

When searched on Facebook, we saw multiple posts by pages that shared this story of Donel Klaus in 2015, like this, this, and this.

The German Donel Clause and his family reverted to Islam today at Hurghada,Egypt.

They entered Masjid At-Tawheed and...

Posted by Muslim Players. on Friday, 6 November 2015

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. This is a photo of a German family who converted to Islam in Egypt in 2015, and not a Hindu family from the US.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Congress Leader Salman Khurshid Shared Old Images From 2016 As Recent Demolition Drive In Uttar Pradesh

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Yukta Baid
United States 
Hindu Family 
Conversion to Islam 
Fact Check 

Must Reads

What Is Preferential Voting System Of Rajya Sabha? Here's How It Is Different From Simple Majority
In Quest Of Dignified Life, This Former Maoist Commander Joins Police Force In Chhattisgarh
Change Of Heart! Ex-Dacoit Malkhan Singh's Wife To Give Back To Society As Newly Elected Sarpanch
Photo Showing Hindu Family's Conversion To Islam In US Is Fake
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X