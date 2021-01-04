Fact Check

Fact Check: No Extra Charges Will Be Deducted For Paying Through UPI As Claimed By Social Media Messages

Many social media users are speculating that extra charges will be deducted for paying through UPI payment app. The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigated the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   4 Jan 2021 1:17 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: No Extra Charges Will Be Deducted For Paying Through UPI As Claimed By Social Media Messages

Many people are sharing a clip of a newspaper claiming UPI payments will become expensive from the year 2021.

A Facebook user Saurabh Maurya shared a screenshot of the headline of an article published by Amar Ujala. The headline of the article said, "नए साल में महंगा हो जाएगा यूपीआई ट्रांजेक्शन, अन्य एप्स से भुगतान पर लगेगा अतिरिक्त चार्ज" (Which translates in English as, "UPI transaction will become expensive in the new year, it will cost extra to pay through other apps.")

ये भी ठीक है 👇🏃

Posted by Saurabh Maurya on Saturday, 5 December 2020

Another Facebook user, Rahul Singh also shared a similar image of the screenshot of a newspaper.

Posted by Rahul Singh on Monday, 7 December 2020

Claim:

Extra charges will be deducted for paying through UPI payment app.

Fact Check:

We found a similar story was published by Amar Ujala with the headline,"क्या नए साल में महंगा हो जाएगा यूपीआई ट्रांजेक्शन, अन्य एप्स से भुगतान पर लगेगा अतिरिक्त चार्ज" (Which translates in English as "Will UPI transactions get expensive in the new year, will extra charges be levied for paying through other apps").


We found out the article by Amar Ujala itself debunked the claim of extra charges levied on payment through UPI. The article was published on December 6, 2020, and had the same date and time as mentioned in the screenshot of the image. Except that the headline in the viral screenshot was a statement and the original headline was a question.

Zee Business reported that National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India, has denied the news about UPI transactions being charged from January 1, 2021.

PIB Fact Check had also tweeted earlier to inform NPCI has not taken any decision regarding the levying charges on money transaction through third-party payment apps.

We found out a press release by NPCI that said, "...with UPI reaching 2 Bn transactions a month and with potential for future growth, it has issued a cap of 30% of total volume of transactions processed in UPI, applicable on all Third-Party App Providers (TPAPs). This will be with effect from January 1, 2021. It will help to address the risks and protect the UPI ecosystem as it further scales up."

According to Vishwas News, NPCI has refuted the viral claim and said they have only introduced a 30 per cent cap.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: No, Govt Hasn't Allowed Pharmacists To Open Clinics & Prescribe Medicines

Claim Review :  Extra charges will be deducted for paying through UPI payment app.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian