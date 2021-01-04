Fact Check: No Extra Charges Will Be Deducted For Paying Through UPI As Claimed By Social Media Messages

Many people are sharing a clip of a newspaper claiming UPI payments will become expensive from the year 2021.

A Facebook user Saurabh Maurya shared a screenshot of the headline of an article published by Amar Ujala. The headline of the article said, "नए साल में महंगा हो जाएगा यूपीआई ट्रांजेक्शन, अन्य एप्स से भुगतान पर लगेगा अतिरिक्त चार्ज" (Which translates in English as, "UPI transaction will become expensive in the new year, it will cost extra to pay through other apps.")

Another Facebook user, Rahul Singh also shared a similar image of the screenshot of a newspaper.

Claim:

Extra charges will be deducted for paying through UPI payment app.

Fact Check:

We found a similar story was published by Amar Ujala with the headline,"क्या नए साल में महंगा हो जाएगा यूपीआई ट्रांजेक्शन, अन्य एप्स से भुगतान पर लगेगा अतिरिक्त चार्ज" (Which translates in English as "Will UPI transactions get expensive in the new year, will extra charges be levied for paying through other apps").





We found out the article by Amar Ujala itself debunked the claim of extra charges levied on payment through UPI. The article was published on December 6, 2020, and had the same date and time as mentioned in the screenshot of the image. Except that the headline in the viral screenshot was a statement and the original headline was a question.

Zee Business reported that National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India, has denied the news about UPI transactions being charged from January 1, 2021.

PIB Fact Check had also tweeted earlier to inform NPCI has not taken any decision regarding the levying charges on money transaction through third-party payment apps.

We found out a press release by NPCI that said, "...with UPI reaching 2 Bn transactions a month and with potential for future growth, it has issued a cap of 30% of total volume of transactions processed in UPI, applicable on all Third-Party App Providers (TPAPs). This will be with effect from January 1, 2021. It will help to address the risks and protect the UPI ecosystem as it further scales up."

According to Vishwas News, NPCI has refuted the viral claim and said they have only introduced a 30 per cent cap.

