Old Video From Jharkhand Viral Falsely Claiming That UP Police Assaulted A Girl

The Yogi Adityanath led-Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) reassumed power in Uttar Pradesh (UP) with an absolute majority in assembly elections 2022. Meanwhile, a disturbing video showing a man assaulting a girl in the presence of two uniformed police officers is going viral on social media, questioning law and order of the state.

The video shows the man dragging the girl through her hair, violently slapping her, abusing her and using foul language while the police officers can be seen as silent spectators in the background.

The video is viral on social media claiming that it is from Yogi Adityanath led-UP, and the assaulter is himself in UP police.

It is shared with a Hindi caption that read, "नारी सम्मान को बुलन्द करता मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का पुलिस प्रशासन....! मौजूदा भाजपा सरकार में ऐसे प्रकरण प्रतिदिन आम हो गए हैं!"

[English translation: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's police administration raising women's respect....! Such cases have become common every day in the current BJP government!]





Claim:

A viral video shows police assaulting a girl in Yogi Adityanath led-Uttar Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. The video is around two years old and belongs to Jharkhand and not Uttar Pradesh.

We searched on the internet using specific keywords and found the oldest trace of the viral video from 2020, and the video was viral then with the same narrative.

We found that the video was first shared on Facebook by a user with the same caption. The user mentioned hashtags naming Yogi Adityanath and BJP. The shared video then garnered almost 465K views and 3.5K reactions.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. We found that the viral video was reported by several verified YouTube channels back then and news channels such as News 18 Bihar Jharkhand, Times Now, News 24, etc.

The reports mentioned that the Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren took cognizance of the viral video and called for an investigation. He retweeted the video and captioned it in Hindi, "यह सरासर अनुचित और शर्मनाक कृत्य है, जो बर्दाश्त के काबिल नहीं है। .@MVRaoIPS जी, मामले की जाँच करते हुए दोषी प्रभारी के ख़िलाफ़ कड़ी कार्रवाई करें एवं सूचित करें।"



[English translation- This is a totally unfair and shameful act, which is not tolerable. @MVRaoIPS Sir, while investigating the matter, take strict action against the guilty in charge and inform.]

We also found The Times of India and The Telegraph had reported the incident in July 2020.

According to the reports, the man who assaulted the girl was an officer-in-charge (OC) Harish Pathak, posted in Jharkhand's Barhet constituency in Sahebganj.

Pathak was suspended soon after the video went viral on social media. The reports stated that the OC summoned the girl on July 22, 2020, to record her statement in connection to her kidnap case filed by her family against one Ramu Mandal and his father. However, the OC lost his temper when the girl revealed that she was in love with Ramu, dismissing the complaint filed by her family.

To conclude, the viral video is almost two years old, which went viral in 2020 and belongs to Jharkhand's Barhet constituency in Sahebganj, where an OC assaulted a 20-year-old girl. The viral video has no connection to Yogi Adityanath, BJP or UP and is viral with a false claim.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

