Bangladeshi Activist Picture Viral As Rajesh Tiwari From UP Who 'Failed' UPSC Due To Reservation

An image of a crying man is viral on social media with a claim that the man in the photo is a 29-year-old UPSC aspirant Rajesh Tiwari from Lucknow. The post claims that Tiwari scored 643 in the UPSC Civil Service exam but "failed" as the "cut off for General Category was 689 this year''. The image is viral with anti-reservation spin.

The viral posts also mention how people from backward classes scoring lower marks than Tiwari are competent for the post of a bureaucrat (sic). A verified Facebook user posted the same story with the caption #BAN_CASTERESERVATION. The post was shared on Twitter as well. Apparently, the post has been circulated since 2017, and archived versions can be seen here, here, and here. Claim: Rajesh Tiwari, a 29-year-old UPSC aspirant, failed to crack the exam due to reservation. Fact Check:

On doing a reverse image search of the viral image, we found that the man in the image is Sayeed Rimon and not Rajesh Tiwari. Sayeed Rimon is a textile engineer from Bangladesh who has been running awareness campaigns on several social issues since 2016. The original photo was posted by Sayeed Rimon on his Facebook profile on 30 November 2016 with a caption focussed on rising unemployment in Bangladesh.





Rimon has clarified multiple times on his Facebook profile that he is in the photo, and on 2nd June 2021, he shared the photo with the caption, "A much talked about picture in India. But I'm a Bangladeshi".







We found an article posted on the website of a Bangladesh-based TV channel with an identical image on 11 April 2019. The article stated that Rimon is a textile engineer and an individual who carries out campaigns related to social problems like drug use, road accidents, and unemployment. Many media houses including BBC Bangla have done a profile on Rimon's awareness campaigns.

UPSC and the cut-off marks

The cut-off marks of Civil Service examinations uploaded on the official site of UPSC are between 2014 and 2019. And the cut-off marks of 2020 and 2021 are yet to be released. The director of Brain Tree, a UPSC training institute based in Hyderabad, told India Today:

"The cut-off marks for civil service exams are published only after the final selection list is out. While the prelims and mains for Civil Service Examination, 2020 are already over, the interviews are postponed till further orders. Prelims for Civil Service Examination, 2021 is also postponed. So, we don't know what the cut-off for 2020 and 2021 are."

Conclusion:

With all the articles and Rimon's clarification, it is proven that the man in the picture is not Rajesh Tiwari as has been claimed.

The man in the image is Sayeed Rimon, whose picture has been used to create a fictional UPSC aspirant named Rajesh Tiwari, and the viral photo does not have any connection with the UPSC Civil Service exam.

