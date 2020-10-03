Fact Check

Fact Check: Morphed Photo Shows UP CM Yogi Adityanath Watching Hathras Victim's Cremation

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that a viral photo shows UP CM Yogi Adityanath watching Hathras victim’s cremation.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   3 Oct 2020 9:04 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Fact Check: Morphed Photo Shows UP CM Yogi Adityanath Watching Hathras Victims Cremation

Image credit: Zee News

The family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras had alleged that she was forcibly cremated. According to the family, the police had taken her body away for the last rites in the middle of the night.

Amid this, a photograph purportedly showing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watching the cremation of the deceased victim of the alleged gang-rape in Hathras on a laptop is being circulated on social media.

"An incompetent Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh watching 'live' how the Hathras rape victim was burnt by the UP Police (Translated from Hindi)" reads the caption of one such post.




The photo has been shared several times on Twitter as well.



"The police have forcibly taken the dead body, and my father along with them for cremation. When my father reached Hathras, he was immediately taken (to the crematorium) by the police," the woman's brother told news agency PTI.

The victim's body reached her village around midnight. The cremation was done by 3 AM on Wednesday, September 30. Villagers claimed that the administration pressed for cremation at the earliest even as they wanted to take the body of the woman to her house, Hindustan Times reported.

Claim:

Photo shows UP CM Yogi Adityanath watching Hathras victim's cremation.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A reverse image search of the photo led to an NDTV report which was published on September 30, 2020.

The photo carried by the report is the original version of the viral photograph.

Reportedly, following nationwide outrage over the woman's gang-rape and subsequent death and the manner in which the police cremated her in the middle of the night against her family's wishes, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had spoken to the family via video-link.

He talked to the woman's father and assured him of stringent action against the four men who have been arrested.

"The Chief Minister has spoken to the father. Her father...asked for harshest penalty against the accused. The Chief Minister assured him that the most stringent action would be taken against the accused and all possible help would be provided to the family," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi was quoted as saying.

The victim's father was also quoted as saying that the CM had indeed spoken to him and assured justice for his daughter.

Below is a comparison of the original photo tweeted by news agency ANI (left) and the viral photo (right):


Therefore, the viral photo is doctored.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Viral Video Shared With Claim That BJP MP Harsh Vardhan Was Assaulted By Public

Claim Review :  Photo shows UP CM Yogi Adityanath watching Hathras victim’s cremation.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

Aditi, part of the fact checking team of The Logical Indian likes to read, write, cook and laugh, in short live life as it is supposed to be. What makes her fascinated is to discover the truth behind a story and more often than not, it is either fact or myth at the end.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian