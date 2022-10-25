Unrelated Images Of Lalu Yadav Viral With Claim Of He Faking His Illness To Avoid Jail

All section
Caste discrimination
Image Credit: Twitter, Lalu Yadav/Wikipedia

Fact Check
Bihar,  25 Oct 2022 10:12 AM GMT

While mocking the RJD president, people on social media shared this collage and claimed that he faked his illness to not to be in jail. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to India from Singapore on Tuesday. Lalu Prasad Yadav went to Singapore for his kidney treatment where he stayed at his daughter's house. Lalu Yadav, convicted in many cases, had to take the permission of the court before going abroad.

A collage of Lalu Yadav is going viral on social media. In the first image, he can be seen sitting on a wheelchair while in the second image, Lalu Yadav is wearing a T-shirt and trousers, and can be seen standing at a beech with his daughter. While mocking the RJD president, people on social media claimed that he faked his illness to not to be in jail.

A Twitter user tweeted this collage and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "जेल जाने के डर से बिहार में व्हील चेयर पर चलने वाला सिंगापुर पहुंचते ही बीच पर टहल रहा है."

[Rough Translation: Fearing to be jailed, who used to walk on a wheelchair in Bihar, found in Singapore, basking on the beach]

BJP Delhi spokesperson Ajay Sherawat also shared this image.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.


Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Viral collage show Lalu Yadav basking on the beach in Singapore while he walked on wheelchair in Bihar.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found the collage to be misleading.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search of both the images seperately. We found the first image in a report of Times Of India dated 10 May 2018 in which same image can seen. The title of the report reads, "Lalu Prasad avails parole for son's wedding." According to the report, Ranchi Jail administration granted three-day parole to Lalu Yadav to attend his eldest son Tej Pratap marriage after imposing several conditions to his release. Tej Pratap married Aishwarya, daughter of former RJD minister, on May 12, 2018.

Image Credit: Times Of India

According to the report of Times Of India dated 10 May 2018, RJD leaders alleged that Lalu Yadav was released with his hand and feets tied during parole and blamed BJP leaders from Bihar for this incident.

We found the same image in a report of The Tribune dated 11 May 2018. According to it, Lalu applied for five-day parole, but only three days were granted to attend his son's wedding.

We then did a google search for the second image and found it in a report of ABP dated 12 October 2022. The title of the report reads in English, "Lalu Yadav Singapore: See what Lalu Yadav is doing in Singapore, wearing shoes with trousers and T-shirts." According to the report, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav went to Singapore for his kidney related treatment. He reached Singapore on October 12, where his daughter Rohini Acharya lives. The viral image is from the same trip.

Image Credit: ABP News

In a report of AajTak dated 14 October 2022, we also found several other images of Lalu Yadav going through treatment and check-ups in singapore.

Image Credit: AajTak

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that both images are not related to each other. In the first picture where Lalu Prasad Yadav can be seen sitting in a wheelchair dates back to May 2018, when he got 3 days' parole to attend his son's wedding. While, the second picture is from Singapore, where he has gone for treatment. Hence the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: India Today Streamed Live Old Video Of British MP Rishi Sunak As His Recent Speech On Reviving UK Economy

