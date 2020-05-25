Fact Check: No, The Unnao Rape Convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar Is Not Out On Bail

A news is being circulated online which states that the main accused in Unnao rape case Kuldeep Singh Sengar, has been granted bail by the High Court.



Is the law just for the poor (Translated to English)," reads the caption of the viral post .

"BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving life imprisonment for the Unnao rape scandal, got bail from the High Court. Now the question arises that if the judge who gave bail, even if the victim was the daughter of that judge, would the judge give bail?

According to an India Today report, a Delhi district court in December of last year had sentenced expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life imprisonment. He was convicted for kidnapping and raping a woman in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh in 2017.



Sengar was also directed to pay a fine of Rs 25 lakh to the victim.

The court had earlier convicted Sengar for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act for the offence by a public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child.

The four other related cases are in connection to the incident were framing of the rape survivor's father in an illegal firearms case and his death in judicial custody, a conspiracy of Sengar with others in an accident case of the rape survivor and a separate case of her alleged gang rape by three others.

Claim:

Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been given bail.

Fact Check:

No such news report stating Sengar's bail was found.

The only related report that could be found stated that Mahesh Singh, uncle of Unnao rape survivor, who was lodged in Tihar jail, New Delhi was granted conditional bail by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on May 22, in a cheating case registered against him at Kotwali police station, Unnao.

"I find force in submissions made by learned counsel for the bail-applicant. Therefore, the bail application is allowed," the order said.

Singh and his wife who was killed in a road accident on July 28 last year had the most contribution in his niece's quest for justice.

"All cases lodged against Mahesh Singh were fake. He has been falsely implicated and repeatedly so ever since his family fell out with the MLA and his family," said the petitioner's counsel Prashant Singh 'Atal'.

Here is the complete bail order: