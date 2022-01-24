All section
Caste discrimination
Man Forced To Carry Mothers Body On Bike In Uttar Pradesh? 5-Yr-Old Photo From Bihar Viral With False Claim

Image Credit: Facebook, Facebook/MyYogi Adityanath

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Man Forced To Carry Mother's Body On Bike In Uttar Pradesh? 5-Yr-Old Photo From Bihar Viral With False Claim

Uttar Pradesh,  24 Jan 2022 11:41 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

While sharing this image, people claimed that the viral image is from Uttar Pradesh where the body of a woman had to be carried on a motorcycle due to the unavailability of an ambulance. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim.

Much misinformation is being circulated amid the ongoing election campaigns, especially in Uttar Pradesh. The game of allegations and counter-allegations between political parties has also got intensified. Meanwhile, an image is viral on social media alleging the Yogi Government's lack of health care facilities in Uttar Pradesh.

In the viral image, a woman can be seen sitting behind a man on a motorcycle and an elderly man is holding her. While sharing the viral photo, it is being claimed that the viral image is from Uttar Pradesh, where a woman's body had to be carried on a motorcycle due to the unavailability of an ambulance.

A Facebook user shared this image with a Hindi caption that reads, "उत्तर प्रदेश के जागरूक मतदाताओं से अपील है कि ऐसे दृश्यों को वोट डालते समय जरूर ध्यान करना."

[English Translation: This is an appeal to the conscious voters of Uttar Pradesh to keep these pictures in mind while casting their votes.]

Another user wrote a caption that reads, "उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी के रामराज्य की तसवीर है."

[English Translation: Picture of Yogi's Ram Rajya in Uttar Pradesh.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook too.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

A viral image is of Uttar Pradesh, where a woman's body was carried on a motorcycle due to the unavailability of an ambulance.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral image is of Purnia, Bihar and was taken in 2017.

During our initial investigation, we ran a google reverse image search and found the viral image in several media reports. According to the report of Indian Express dated 05 June 2017, the viral photo is from the Purnia district of Bihar. Sushila Devi, the wife of a poor labourer named Shankar Shah, died in Purnia Sardar Hospital due to illness. When he asked the medical staff to give him a vehicle to carry his wife's body, they refused and asked him to arrange it independently. He then approached the driver of an ambulance, who demanded Rs. 2500 to take the dead body. Due to lack of money, Shankar carried his wife's body on a bike.

Image Credit: The Indian Express

We also found the same image in a report of the Hindustan Times, Zee News and The Wire covering this incident. According to the report of Zee News, Susheela was suffering from tuberculosis and heart disease. After the image went viral, The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had taken suo motu cognisance for the Hospital authority failing to provide them with a mortuary van. The District magistrate had also ordered a probe into the matter at that time.

Image Credit: Zee News

Our investigation shows that the viral image is not from Uttar Pradesh, but Purnia, Bihar and is almost five years old. It is now going viral by linking it with the upcoming election in Uttar Pradesh. However, it is true that the body of the woman seen in the photo was taken on a motorcycle by her husband and son for not being able to afford an ambulance, and hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: UP Govt Falsely Claims Photos Of Migrant Workers Of Noida As 'Not From The State'

