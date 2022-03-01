All section
Caste discrimination
Old Image Shared As Free Food Truck Service By Sikh Community In Ukraine

Image Credits: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Image Shared As Free Food Truck Service By Sikh Community In Ukraine

Shriya Handoo

Writer: Shriya Handoo

Shriya Handoo

Shriya Handoo

Remote Intern

She is pursuing Masters degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication. She has completed Bachelor's degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

See article by Shriya Handoo

Others/World,  1 March 2022 11:27 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Shriya Handoo

Shriya Handoo

Shriya Handoo

Remote Intern

She is pursuing Masters degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication. She has completed Bachelor's degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

See article by Shriya Handoo

Social media users are falsely sharing an image of a free food truck service organized by the Sikh Sewa Society in Bramton, Canada in 2016 linking it to ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

As border countries are coming forward to support Ukraine in the crisis, Social media users are posting videos and images to highlight the community services being provided in Ukraine. One of the images is of a food truck with the name "Guru Nanak's Langar Goodbye hunger" on it. It is being shared with a claim/suggestion that the photo is of Sikh Community providing free food to the Ukrainian people during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Actor Richa Chadha shared the image with a caption," So much to learn"

Arhan Farook, National Executive council member Yuva Morcha of Jammu and Kashmir, also shared the image on Twitter with a caption that reads," Free food distributed in Ukraine by Sikhs. Whenever or whatever when world needs any help sikh committee is always stood by us. #sikh"

Aarif Shah, a Journalist, also shared the image with a caption that reads, "Guru Nanak's Langar Good Bye Hunger #Ukraine".

The image is viral on Facebook & Twitter with similar claims.

Image credits: Facebook

Claim:

The viral photo is of a langar put up to serve free food for the people of Ukraine.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral image is from 2016 and is not related to Ukraine.

During our initial investigation, we searched details of the image using google reverse image search. We found a tweet by In the service of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, posted in September 2016 with a caption that reads," Superb initiative by the Sikhs of Canada! A food van "Guru Nanak's Langar Good Bye Hunger which provides free food."

We also found a post by We the Sikhs Facebook page, which has more than 22K people. The post was uploaded in 2018 with a caption that reads, "Canada's first Free Food Truck – Guru Nanak Dev Ji's LANGAR – Goodbye Hunger. Everybody is welcome here regardless of Faith, Gender, Age, Caste or Status. #WeTheSikhs #Langar #GuruNanakDevJi #proudtobesikh"

PTC News, a Punjabi news channel, had uploaded a video of the truck on their YouTube channel in September 2016. The title of the video reads," Canada's first Free Food Truck – Guru Nanak Dev Ji's LANGAR – Goodbye Hunger". According to the report, the Sikh Sewa Society, Toronto, started the Free Food Truck in Brampton, Canada.

After the image went viral recently, the Sikh Sewa Society released a statement on Facebook. On February 27, 2022, the society clarified the viral image saying, "It has recently been brought to the board's attention that a picture of Sikh Sewa Society's mobile kitchen has been posted on social media. These social media posts falsely indicate that we are providing langar in Ukraine during a period of crisis. We would like to ask everyone not to spread misinformation during this time of crisis. The board would like to clarify that our operations service vulnerable communities in the GTA and the organization currently does not have any active operations outside of Canada. The team of volunteers at Sikh Sewa Society empathize with the Ukrainian people during this time of crisis and ask that people support organizations that are currently active in providing support to innocent civilians during this trying time".

Conclusion:

From the above investigation, it is evident that the video dates from 2016. The viral image is of the Sikh Sewa Society in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, organizing Guru Nanak's Dev Ji langar in 2016.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Shared As Massive Explosion In Ukraine By Russia

Writer : Shriya Handoo
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Shriya Handoo
Must Reads

Similar Posts

