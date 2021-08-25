Video Of Soldiers Assaulting Civilians Falsely Linked To Alleged Raising Of Pro-Pakistan Slogans In Ujjain

In the case of Ujjain's (Madhya Pradesh) alleged pro-Pakistan sloganeering on 19 August 2021 at a Muharram procession, ten people have been arrested by the MP police. However, a new twist in the matter came when some other videos of the procession surfaced, and it was said that the procession actually had slogans of Qazi Sahab Zindabad, not Pakistan Zindabad. As the case's investigation is still in process, a video linked to the same case has surfaced on social media claiming to be the repercussions of the people raising pro-Pakistan slogans.



The video shows a moving vehicle where uniformed personnel can be seen beating the boys, and one of the boys seems injured as he can be spotted bleeding from the forehead. The personnel can be heard abusing the boys and coercing them to chant anti-Pakistan slogans.

The video is shared with a link to the recent Ujjain case where allegedly pro-Pakistan slogans were raised at a Muharram procession.

The video is shared on social media. It is captioned in Hindi, "उज्जैन में कल नारे लगा रहे थे पाकिस्तान ज़िंदाबाद, आज उनका टाइटल वायरल हो गया, कि नारे लगाने का हश्र क्या होता है" (Yesterday in Ujjain, Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised, today their title has become viral, what is the fate of raising slogans).

The video is viral on Facebook and Twitter. [Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian team has not embedded the video due to its sensitive nature.]



Claim:

Those who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans in Ujjain at a Muharram procession were beaten.

Fact Check:

We verified the claim and found it false. The video has surfaced on social media for more than four years and is most likely to be of Kashmir.

We performed a reverse image search of different keyframes from the video and found that the footage had first appeared on social media in April 2017. A verified Youtube channel '24 News HD', which describes itself as Pakistan's news channel, used the footage in its video report. The report was titled "Indian Army inhuman behaviour with Kashmiri Youth" and was published on 16 April 2017.

Indian news websites also published reports related to the video. It went viral on 15 April 2017 and amassed colossal backlash from Kashmir residents who accused the Indian Army of assaulting the young boys.

Scoop Whoop published a report, an excerpt from it reads, "Three youths are purportedly seen in an army vehicle and being forced by a soldier to abuse Pakistan and chant slogan 'Pakistan Murdabad' and 'Azaadi chahiyay tumko?' (Do you want freedom?)".

The Indian Express published a report and quoted Colonel Rajesh Kalia, defence spokesperson saying, "Action will be taken against those found guilty of misconduct".

We also found a few tweets that carried the same video and were posted on 15 April 2017.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of all parties Hurriyat conference, shared the video via Twitter.

Brutal assault on students in Pulwama today "Largest Democracy in the world" enforcing democratic principles! pic.twitter.com/2lB7v6GCNc — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) April 15, 2017

Ahmer Khan, a multimedia journalist, had shared the video via Twitter.

Indian army beat Kashmiri youth & force them to shout anti-Pakistan slogans inside an army vehicle in #Kashmir's Pulwama. pic.twitter.com/nSAqvRrEJv — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) April 15, 2017

It proves that the video is more than four years old and first appeared on social media in April 2017. The footage belongs to Kashmir and has no link to the recent incident of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The video does not show the boys arrested in case of alleged pro-Pakistan slogans at a Muharram procession on 19 August 2021.

