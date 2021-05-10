Arrest Of Two People With 7kg Of Uranium In Maharashtra Given Communal Spin

Many posts are doing the rounds on social media claiming that the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has arrested Muslim men for illegal possession of 7 kg of uranium (a highly explosive and radioactive material) in Nagpada, Mumbai.

A Twitter user, Sheshmani Dube, posted, "Maharashtra ATS has arrested three fasting people (referring to Muslims) with 7.1 kg of Uranium. People who offer namaz have collected it under a big conspiracy. Book from Sky (referring to Quran) orders to kill Kafirs (Non-Muslims) after Ramzan. Arrested are Abu Tahir, Mohammad Jigar, Afzal Hussain."

महाराष्ट्र ATS ने 7.1 kg यूूरेनियम के साथ 3 रोजेदारों को गिरफ्तार किया है।



नमाजियों नें किसी बड़े षडयंत्र के अंतर्गत इसे इकट्ठा किया है।



आसमानी किताब भी हुरमत(रमजान) का महीना के बाद काफिरों को मारने का हुक्म देता है! इसका नाम है, अबु ताहिर, मोहम्मद जिगर, अफजल हुसैन — Sheshmani Dube (@sheshmani_dube) May 6, 2021

Prashant Patel Umrao, Advocate of Supreme Court of India, also shared the post.





The post is widely shared on Twitter.

INDIA IS SITTING ON A BIG CATASHTROPHE

MR HOME MINISTER



महाराष्ट्र में ATS नें कट्टर नवाब मालिक के क्षेत्र से 21 करोड़ की कीमत वाले 7 किलो यूरेनियम के साथ 2 रोजेदारों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

नमाजियों नें किसी बड़े षडयंत्र के अंतर्गत इसे इकट्ठा किया है।

BENGAL MAHARASHTRA KERALA — UNITED INDIA against traitors (@c5cc16a66f0c45a) May 6, 2021

Claim:

Maharashtra ATS has arrested Muslims with 7 kg Uranium in Mumbai.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched with the keyword "7kg Uranium, Mumbai" and found a report published by India Today on May 6, 2021. According to the report, 7 kg Uranium worth 21 crores was seized by Maharashtra ATS. The Uranium was in possession of two men identified as Jigar Pandya and Abu Tahir. According to the report, the accused had even tested the uranium at a private lab for purity.

According to The Times of India, the full name of Jigar is Jigar Jayesh Pandya, who was trying to sell the Uranium. The report said that Pandya procured the substance from Abu Tahir Choudhary.

Hindustan Times reported that Abu Tahir's full name is Abu Tahir Afzal Husain Choudhary, and he is a resident of Mankhurd in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai. ATS subsequently nabbed Choudhary from the premises of Kurla Scrap Association in Mankhurd. An official said that both Choudhary and Pandya were arrested and produced before a local Court on May 7, which remanded them in the custody of the ATS till May 12.

Since different media organisations reported different names of Abu Tahir, social media users confused it with two different people. Moreover, in most places, Jigar's full name was not mentioned on social media to portray that he is a Muslim.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Video Viral To Show Oxygen Is Being Wasted In Delhi To Create Artificial Shortage