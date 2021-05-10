Fact Check

Arrest Of Two People With 7kg Of Uranium In Maharashtra Given Communal Spin

Social media users claim that two people arrested with 7 kg of Uranium in Mumbai were Muslims. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team found the claim to be misleading.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   10 May 2021 1:42 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Yusha Rahman
Arrest Of Two People With 7kg Of Uranium In Maharashtra Given Communal Spin

Image Credit: Stocksnap

Many posts are doing the rounds on social media claiming that the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has arrested Muslim men for illegal possession of 7 kg of uranium (a highly explosive and radioactive material) in Nagpada, Mumbai.

A Twitter user, Sheshmani Dube, posted, "Maharashtra ATS has arrested three fasting people (referring to Muslims) with 7.1 kg of Uranium. People who offer namaz have collected it under a big conspiracy. Book from Sky (referring to Quran) orders to kill Kafirs (Non-Muslims) after Ramzan. Arrested are Abu Tahir, Mohammad Jigar, Afzal Hussain."

Prashant Patel Umrao, Advocate of Supreme Court of India, also shared the post.


The post is widely shared on Twitter.

Claim:

Maharashtra ATS has arrested Muslims with 7 kg Uranium in Mumbai.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched with the keyword "7kg Uranium, Mumbai" and found a report published by India Today on May 6, 2021. According to the report, 7 kg Uranium worth 21 crores was seized by Maharashtra ATS. The Uranium was in possession of two men identified as Jigar Pandya and Abu Tahir. According to the report, the accused had even tested the uranium at a private lab for purity.

According to The Times of India, the full name of Jigar is Jigar Jayesh Pandya, who was trying to sell the Uranium. The report said that Pandya procured the substance from Abu Tahir Choudhary.

Hindustan Times reported that Abu Tahir's full name is Abu Tahir Afzal Husain Choudhary, and he is a resident of Mankhurd in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai. ATS subsequently nabbed Choudhary from the premises of Kurla Scrap Association in Mankhurd. An official said that both Choudhary and Pandya were arrested and produced before a local Court on May 7, which remanded them in the custody of the ATS till May 12.

Since different media organisations reported different names of Abu Tahir, social media users confused it with two different people. Moreover, in most places, Jigar's full name was not mentioned on social media to portray that he is a Muslim.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  People arrested with 7 kg Uranium in Mumbai are Muslims.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  Misleading
Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Bharat Nayak

Yusha Rahman

