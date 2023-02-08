All section
Caste discrimination
Old Videos Of Earthquakes Passed Off As Recent Devastating Earthquakes In Turkey And Syria

Image Credit: Twitter/Naveedawan78

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Videos Of Earthquakes Passed Off As Recent Devastating Earthquakes In Turkey And Syria

India,  8 Feb 2023 10:50 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

A set of three videos are going viral with the claim that they were shot during the recent earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, 6 February that killed over 5000 people in Turkey and northern Syria.

A set of three videos are going viral with the claim that they were shot during the recent earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, 6 February. On February 6, an earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes killed over 5000 people in Turkey and northern Syria.

Claim:

Video 1:

The video shows an earthquake shaking up the interiors of a restaurant. People take cover under the restaurant's tables, and the tremors stop after some time.

"Inside visuals of Turkey's Famous Hotel during an earthquake," the video's caption reads.


Video 2 and Video 3:

The video shows an entire building collapsing, which leads to streets being filled with dust. People can be seen walking in these dusty streets. People can also be seen looking through the rubble of collapsed buildings.

"There are reports of several hundred dead. The Entire buildings collapsed in South Turkey, the epicentre of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the last hour," reads the caption of the viral post.


Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it misleading. The viral videos are almost two years old.

Video 1:

We broke down the keyframes of the video and conducted a reverse image search of the video. This led us to a tweet uploaded on October 31, 2020.

Our reverse image search also led us to a report by the Turkish news outlet Milliyet where the video was published in a news article published on October 31, 2020. The Milliyet report notes that an earthquake of 6.6 magnitudes occurred in Izmir, Turkey.

Image Credit: Milliyet.com

Another Turkish news outlet Yeni Safak reported on the video as well.

Image Credit: yenisafak.com

The Guardian reported that at least 27 people were killed and hundreds injured when a powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea toppled buildings in the Turkish city of İzmir and created sea surges on at least two Greek islands.

Video 2 and 3:

We broke down the keyframes of the viral video and conducted a reverse image search on the video. We came across a report by The Guardian on the video published on October 30, 2020. The Guardian noted, "Witnesses capture the moment a building falls in the city of İzmir during a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in Turkey's Aegean region on Friday."

Image Credit: The Guardian

Der Spiegel also reported on the incident in an article containing the viral video. According to the report, at least 24 people were killed in Turkey and Greece in the earthquake and mini-tsunami. During the search operation, 70 survivors were rescued by the search parties.

For Video 3, we conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes and came across a video on YouTube uploaded on October 30, 2020. The video is captioned, "Earthquake in Izmir, Turkey. Collapsed buildings 30.10.2020."

Conclusion:

We found that the viral videos are not from the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on February 6. While we couldn't pinpoint the location or time when the videos were shot, we can ascertain that the videos were filmed in October 2020 during the earthquake in Izmir, Turkey.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

