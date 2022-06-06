All section
Caste discrimination
Old Image Of Fehmarn Belt Project Connecting Denmark And Germany Falsely Shared As Tunnel Built In Assam

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
Writer: Jakir Hassan

Old Image Of Fehmarn Belt Project Connecting Denmark And Germany Falsely Shared As Tunnel Built In Assam

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Assam,  6 Jun 2022 11:17 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing the viral collage, a user wrote, "This is called the New India, anything is possible because of Modi. This is India's first underwater road and railway line. The 14 kilometre-long tunnel is built across the Brahmaputra river in Assam".

A collage of images has been going viral on social media with claims that it shows India's first Underground Road and Rail Tunnel that is built across the Brahmaputra river in Assam. The collage comprises of images- a cutout of a tunnel, an underwater road and railway Tunnel, and a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is being shared with a caption that says, "इसे कहते हैं नया भारत मोदी हैं तो मुमकिन है। भारत की पहली पानी के नीचे सड़क व रेलवे लाइन, यह असम में ब्रह्मपुत्र नदी के नीचे बनी लगभग 14 किलोमीटर लंबी सुरंग है।"

[Translation: This is called the New India, anything is possible because of Modi. This is India's first underwater road and railway line. The 14 kilometre-long tunnel is built across the Brahmaputra river in Assam.]


Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Viral image shows India's first Underground Road and Rail Tunnel that is built across the Brahmaputra river in Assam.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is of Fehmarn Belt, an underwater road and rail tunnel currently being built between Denmark and Germany.

Image1 of Collage:

During the initial investigation, we conducted a reverse image search and found the same image in a press release dated 22 March 2017 on the official website of Ramboll. The title reads in English, "Ramböll wins consulting contract for the Fehmarn Belt connection." According to the report, the viral picture is the design of the Fehmarn Belt, a highway being built between Denmark and Germany. The combined road and train section will be the world's longest immersed tunnel and it significantly will shorten travel times. Ramboll is a global architecture, engineering and consulting company founded in Denmark which won this contract of Fehmarn Belt.

Image Credit: Ramboll.com

On searching more, we also found the viral image in Tec Tunnel.com. It has described the viral picture as the Fehmarnbelt Fixed Link project connecting Denmark and Germany. According to the reports, Ramboll, Arup and TEC Tunnel Engineering Consultants won a bid to be the client consultants for Femern, who is designing the Fehmarn fixed link between Denmark and Germany, a tunnel which will reduce the distance between the two countries to a mere 10 minutes by car. The contract is valued at €114 million and lasts for 15 years.

Image Credit: Tec Tunnel.com

Image 2 of Collage:

On doing a google reverse image search, we found this image in a report of Engineering News Record dated February 2013. According to the report, the viral image is of the proposed floating tunnel in Norway. Its estimated cost is $24.5 billion.

Image Credit: ENR.com

It is evident from our investigation that the viral image is of the Fehmarn Belt, a link project connecting Denmark and Germany and of a proposed floating tunnel in Norway. It has nothing to do with Assam. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Claim About Arul Saravanan Refusing To Remove Religious Idol From Chrompet Saravana Store Is False

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Assam 
Brahmaputra River 
Tunnel 
Denmark 
Germany 
False Claim 

