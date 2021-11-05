Old Video Of Syrian Mosque Calling For Jihad Falsely Linked To Tripura

In Tripura, communal violence erupted, leading to targeted attacks on the state's minority community. Many media reports mentioned that the violence took place during the rally organized by Right-wing Hindutva organizations. Now, a video is being viral on social media claiming that a mosque in Tripura called for Jihad. In the viral video, a dome of the mosque can be seen and something is being spoken in the Arabic language on the loudspeaker. Words like Allah-Hu-Akbar, Hayya'l al jihad' can be heard clearly.

A Facebook user, while sharing this video, wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "त्रिपुरा की मस्जिद से हुवा जिहाद का ऐलान, कोई दंगा करता है तो जवाब दिया जायेगा".[English Translation: Announcement of Jihad from Tripura Masjid, if someone riots then the answer will be given.]

While sharing this video, a Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "त्रिपुरा में मस्जिद में किया गया जिहाद का एलान #SaveTripuraMuslIm ."

[English Translation: Jihad declared from the mosque in Tripura #SaveTripuraMuslIm.]

It is being shared on Facebook with a similar caption.

Claim:

The viral video is of the announcement of Jihad from Tripura Mosque.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is more than one year old.

We extracted different keyframes of the shared video using the InVid tool and conducted a reverse image search. With the help of Yandex search, we found this video on a Twitter account dated March 2020. The caption of the tweet was written in Turkish. Its English translation reads, "The recording shared with the claim that it belongs to the jihad declaration made from the minaret of a mosque in India or Idlib (in recent days) is from years ago." In 2015, it was shared with the note 'Aden calls jihad from a mosque'." It clearly means that the viral video is not recent. The user further wrote while replying to his own tweet, "There may have been those who declared jihad from the minarets of mosques with the proclamation of 'Hayya'l al jihad' (Let's Jihad) in India or Idlib; but this record is not one of them."

📢 Hindistan'da ya da İdlip'te (son günlerde) cami minaresinden yapılan cihat ilanına ait olduğu iddiasıyla paylaşılan kayıt yıllar öncesinden.



2015'te "Aden camileri cihada çağırıyor" notuyla paylaşılmış.https://t.co/kXwbitPAdw



Tespit: @ayaydii pic.twitter.com/W2AF1VxKIH — Malumatfuruş (@malumatfurusorg) March 2, 2020

We dig more to know the origin of the viral video. During our investigation, we found this viral video in a Turkish website report dated 07 February 2020. The title of the article reads in English, "Call to Syrians from mosques: Let's go to jihad, young people, to jihad." According to the report, heavy clashes had taken place in the region against military opposition and anti-regime armed groups after Bashar Assad's regime's violated the Astana agreements and the Sochi accords. Journalist Hasan Sivri, one of the sources close to the region, said that in some mosques held by the opposition today call for Jihad was made.



We also searched the Twitter account of Journalist Hasan Sivri. He had also shared this video on his Twitter account dated 07 February 2020. While sharing this video, he wrote a caption in Turkish which reads in English, "Meanwhile, a call was made from the mosques under the control of the opposition in Idlib to "Come on jihad, where are the youth, let's go jihad." It is to be noted that Idlib is a city in northwestern Syria, and is the capital of the Idlib Governorate.

Bu arada İdlip'te muhaliflerin kontrolündeki camilerden "Haydi cihada, gençler nerede, haydi cihada" çağrısı yapıldı pic.twitter.com/1vIPFXNUgp — Hasan Sivri (@hasansvri) February 7, 2020

We also found that during the Delhi riots which happened in 2020, people had claimed that after the riots, Jihad was being declared from the mosque in India and shared this viral video. It can be seen here and here.

To sum up, a video of the mosque calling for Jihad in Idlib, Syria is being shared with a false claim. The viral video is more than one and a half years old and it has nothing to do with Tripura. Hence, the viral claim is false.

