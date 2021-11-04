All section
Caste discrimination
Video Of Mob Killing A Man Falsely Linked To Communal Violence In Tripura

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Video Of Mob Killing A Man Falsely Linked To Communal Violence In Tripura

Tripura,  4 Nov 2021 11:53 AM GMT

The video is from Bangalore, Karnataka and was shot in April 2021 when a rowdy-sheeter killed another criminal, Ravi Verma.

In Tripura, communal violence erupted, leading to targeted onslaughts on the state's minority community. Against the same backdrop, a video of a mob attacking a man with a sharp weapon is shared on social media. Users claim that it shows an attack on Muslims during the communal violence in Tripura.

A Twitter user shared the video and captioned it in the Kannada language. Its translation reads in English, "The attack on Muslim houses in Tripura. It is the scene. Where are secular political parties and humanitarians hiding?".

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature and strong language. The video link is here.]

Image Credit: Twitter

A Facebook user shared the video and captioned it in the Kannada language. Its translation reads in English, "This is the scene of a confrontation that has rocked Muslim homes in Tripura with weapons".

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

The video shows an attack on Muslims during the communal violence in Tripura.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is from Bangalore city of Karnataka and shot in April 2021.

We extracted different keyframes of the shared video using the InVid and conducted a Google reverse image search.

We found that ETV Bharat's facebook page uploaded the shared video on 27 April. The video was titled, "A video of the Rowdy sheeter assassination in Bangalore's Ashoka Nagar area. This video went viral on social media."

We found that ETV Kannada reported the incident on 26 April. According to it, a rowdy-sheeter Dinesh killed criminal Ravi Verma alias Appu (30). Verma was stabbed to death with sharp weapons on 20 April's night, near his house in Vivek Nagar. In connection with the case, the police had arrested six people on 24 April. The police said that the attackers stabbed Verma multiple times while he was just a few yards away from his house and escaped. Verma was released from jail just two weeks ago.

Image Credit: ETV Kannada

We also found that other media outlets such as The Hindu, New Indian Express, and TV9 Kannada reported the same incident.

Therefore, a video of a mob attacking a man with a sharp weapon is shared on social media with a false claim. The video is from Bangalore and was shot in April 2021 when a rowdy-sheeter Dinesh killed criminal Ravi Verma alias Appu on 20 April.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: A Mosque Was Demolished In Uttar Pradesh? No, Viral Photo Is Old

Bangalore 
Karnataka 
Tripura 
Violence 
Raja Ravi Verma 

