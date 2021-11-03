Fact Check: Old BBC Video Report On Delhi Riots Falsely Shared As Tripura Violence

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Jagran Manch, and RSS affiliated organizations took out protest rallies against the attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. By October 27, rallies led by Hindutva organizations had clashed with the police and vandalized properties and shrines of the Muslim minority in the state.

In the same backdrop, a video of a BBC report is viral on social media. In this video, a person tells the reporter that the Hindu rioters burned his house down. In the viral video, police, along with locals, can be seen throwing stones. Later in the video report, people can be seen saying that the police helped the Hindus in the violence against Muslims. While sharing this video, people claim that the viral video is from recent Tripura violence.

While sharing this video, a Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "त्रिपुरा दंगे पर दलाल मीडिया ने कुछ नहीं बताया मगर बीबीसी न्यूज़ ने सारी पोल खोल कर रख दी."

[English Translation: Dalal media did not tell anything about Tripura riots, but BBC News has exposed everything.]

Facebook users also shared this video with a similar claim.

This video is massively circulated on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

The viral video is from recent violence in Tripura.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is of the Delhi riots, which happened in February 2020.

On conducting a keyword search on google, we found the longer version of this video tweeted by the official Twitter handle of BBC News India dated March 3 2020. The caption of the tweet reads in English, "The BBC has found Delhi police acted along Hindu rioters during a wave of attack on Muslims last week. Police in the capital are coming under increasing pressure as allegations of complicity in the clashes emerge. An investigation by@yogital, @shaluyadavbbc & @NickWoolley1234."

We watched the report carefully. In this report, it has been told that in the Delhi riots, the police supported the rioters in the violence against the Muslims. It is worth noting that nowhere in this video was mentioned that the incident is related to Tripura.

The BBC has found Delhi police acted along Hindu rioters during a wave of attack on Muslims last week. Police in the capital are coming under increasing pressure as allegations of complicity in the clashes emerge. An investigation by @yogital, @shaluyadavbbc & @NickWoolley1234 pic.twitter.com/i6oSmpkP1r — BBC News India (@BBCIndia) March 3, 2020

While observing the viral video, we found many pieces of evidence that suggest that the viral video is from Delhi. At 1 minute 04 seconds, we can see the board of Khazoori Khas Police helping booth behind the news reporter. On searching this place on google maps, we found that Khazoori Khas is a region of North East Delhi.

In this video, at 2 minutes 26 seconds, the reporter can be heard saying 'The Delhi Police did not respond to the allegations'. Also, in her closing byte, the reporter can be heard saying, 'Yogita Limaye BBC News Delhi.' It clearly states that the viral video is from Delhi.

To sum up, an old video of reportage on the Delhi riots is falsely shared as recent communal violence in Tripura. The viral video report is more than a year old. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Quran Burnt During The Recent Tripura Communal Violence? No, Viral Image Is Old