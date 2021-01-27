Fact Check: Video From Ireland Shared With Fake Claims Of Farmers Practicing For Republic Day

A video of tractors decorated with lights has gone viral on social media claiming the video showed the tractor rehearsal going on for the tractor rally, to be held on January 26, 2021, as a part of the ongoing farmers' protest.

Social media shared the video with the caption, "Farmers will make the rally grand on January 26. Take a look on how will their Tableau look."

The farmers are protesting in Delhi against the three contentious farm laws passes by the parliament of India on September 28, 2020. These farmers have decided to hold a massive tractor rally on Republic Day, i.e; January 26, 2020, to portray the intensity of the protest. In the backdrop of this, the video is rife on Facebook.





Zee News also shared the video with the narration, "Why use such tractors of terror in the farmer protests? Are these tractors a means of waging war with the law? Are these farmers' tractors or terror tractors? Think for yourself what kind of protest is being held in the name of the farmer protests where a tractor is loaded with cannons?… Is this their preparation for waging war against the country on the occasion of Republic Day in Delhi?… And now look at another video that has been going viral on social media…Here, the tractors have been decorated with lights so that on Republic Day, the world can see the opposition to the new farm laws and more anti-India propaganda spreads."

Claim:

The decorated tractors are rehearsing for the tractors' rally that will be conducted on Republic Day.

Fact Check:

The reverse image search of a screenshot of the viral video led to a Facebook page Delta Agribusiness. The viral video was uploaded on this website on December 16, 2020, with the title, Christmas Tractor Run. The video was published on the Facebook page with the caption, "They know how to turn it on in Ireland. Check out this annual Christmas Tractor Run. #santasleigh #tractor #thispartyislit #10outof10."

While the AFP Fact check confirmed that the video was neither from India nor Ireland. According to AFP, the video was of a charity event for cancer victims that was held in Germany on December 6, 2020.

According to AFP reporters, the people could be heard speaking German.

Moreover, AFP notices that at 02:08 time mark of the video a number plate of the vehicle can be seen which is 'OD TP 112'. This matches the patterns of vehicle number plates in Germany, with 'OD' representing the northern German town of Bad Oldesloe.

At around 2:13 time mark of the video, a vehicle shows a logo of the Burchardt Transporte, which is a transport company in Germany. AFP contacted Jens Burchardt, Burchardt Transporte manager, who confirmed that the video was of a charity event for children's cancer aid in Hamburg-Eppendorf, which was held on December 6, 2020. According to Burchardt, "It took place on the day of St. Nicholas on December 6. I too drove one of the trucks. We drove from Bargteheide to Hamburg which took about an hour and half."

A video of the event from Germany was also published on a Facebook page.

Hence, the viral video is from Germany and not India.

