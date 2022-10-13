No, Protestors Against Hijab Policy Aren't Going Topless In Iran; Video Shared With False Claim!

A video of a young woman protesting topless against the hijab policy in Iran is going viral across social media. The video is going viral with the claim that the women protesting against the hijab policy have taken to protesting topless.

The video is going viral in the context of the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody after the morality police arrested her. Amini was accused of wearing her hijab improperly. Her death led to protests across Iran, where women tore off their mandatory headscarves and cut their hair.



Claim:



The video shows a topless woman exclaiming while addressing a crowd. Other protestors can also be seen addressing the crowd, where the people are waving Iranian flags.



The video shows, "Anti-Hijab protest now escalated to a Topless protest in Iran... From removing of hijab to throwing of the hijab to burning of hijab to cleaning of shoes by hijab! From opening of face to opening of breasts. This happens when you suppress beyond & treat women not human".





The post is viral across Twitter and Facebook.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The video was shot in Amsterdam.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. We then conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes and came across a tweet uploaded by Radio Zamaneh on October 1, 2022.

The video shows the same footage as seen in the viral video. The caption reads, "The protest movement of Niloufer Fouladi, an artist and one of the girls of Elkhebal Street, against the mandatory hijab and the murder of Mahsa Amini by the Iranian government in Amsterdam. The Netherlands October 1, 2022".

As per the description on Twitter, Zamaneh Media is a Persian language media organization based in the Netherlands, Amsterdam. The media outlet provides independent journalism in Iran and the Persian-speaking community around the world.



We scanned the Twitter page of Radio Zamaneh and came across a tweet published on October 5, 2022. The post caption, when translated from Persian, reads, "Explanation #نیلوفر_فولادی about his protest act in the Amsterdam demonstration as well as the false news of his arrest in the Netherlands."



The video contains the statement of the woman who is similar to the topless protester in the viral video.

In our Fact Check, we also came across a video of the incident from another angle. The news organization Voice of America Persian News Network, tweeted the video on October 2, 2022.

The translated caption of the video reads, "A woman protesting the anti-woman laws of the Islamic Republic with her naked body in Amsterdam, Holland."=

اعتراض یک زن به قوانین زن‌ستیزانه جمهوری اسلامی با بدن برهنه‌اش در آمستردام هلند pic.twitter.com/OqjRQVDm5O — VOA Farsi صدای آمریکا (@VOAfarsi) October 1, 2022

Conclusion:

Netizens shared a viral video of a topless protestor claiming that protestors in Iran have taken to protesting topless against the hijab policy. However, we found that the video was shot in Amsterdam and showed a woman rights activist. The activist, Niloufer Fouladi, was protesting against the hijab policy in Iran through the means of a topless protest. Thus, we can ascertain that the video is shared with a misleading claim.

