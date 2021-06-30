Medal With 'Swayamsevak' Inscription To 2020 Tokyo Olympics Volunteers? Viral Message Is Fake

A photo of a medal is in circulation among the netizens. The medal has the word volunteer inscribed in 11 different languages, including 'Swayamsevak' in the Devanagari script. The photo is being shared with the claim that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games volunteers will be presented with this medal.

BJP member Major Surendra Poonia shared the picture saying hearts of those who are slaves of Roman sinks hearing 'Swayamsevak'. Here 'Swayamsevak' is being referred to RSS volunteers.

जापान के टोक्यो में होने वाले Olympic खेलों में इस बार Volunteers को दिये जाने वाले Medal पर दूसरी भाषाओं के साथ हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा 🇮🇳 हिन्दी में भी स्वयंसेवक लिखा हुआ होगा🤗💪



"स्वयंसेवक" नाम सुनते ही रोमन ग़ुलामों का दिल बैठ सा जाता है 🥰 pic.twitter.com/wF4anxojv7 — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) June 28, 2021

Several Twitter users have shared the picture with similar captions.

Facebook users have also shared the medal's photo with similar captions.

Claim:

A medal with the word 'Swayamsevak' written on it will be presented to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games volunteers.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team searched about it on the official website of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Tokyo Organising Committee has issued three medals - gold, silver, and bronze, which has no resemblance to the medal's photo circulated among the netizens.

While looking into the FAQ page of the official website, it states that the organising committee has no plan of issuing any completion certificate or medal for the volunteer activity.

The website also has a list of all the items that will be provided to the volunteers. However, there is no account of the volunteer medal in the list. The list of the items provided can be accessed here.

We also did a reverse image search to trace the origin of the medal's photo being shared. It led us to an e-commerce website e-bay. The website describes it as "Olympic Tokyo2020 pin volunteer languages benevole volontair pin ボランティア." So this pin or badge is being sold on the website for the US $1.50, which is around Rs 111.

Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, also shared the medal's photo through his Facebook account. However, he later took it down. Batra told India Today, "I have no idea if the person who sent this to me was aware of its source or he, too, had relied on a forwarded message. I can remove it if there's something wrong about it. IOA has nothing to do with this volunteer medal news."

It confirms that a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games-themed pin or badge sold on an e-commerce website e-bay is misrepresented as a medal to be given to volunteers. Hence, the viral claim is false.

