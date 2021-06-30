Fact Check

Medal With 'Swayamsevak' Inscription To 2020 Tokyo Olympics Volunteers? Viral Message Is Fake

A Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games-themed badge sold on the website e-bay is misrepresented as a medal to be given to volunteers. The medal has the word 'Swayamsevak' inscribed in the Devanagari script.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   30 Jun 2021 11:46 AM GMT
Writer : Jakir Hassan | Editor : Bharat Nayak
Image Credit: Twitter

A photo of a medal is in circulation among the netizens. The medal has the word volunteer inscribed in 11 different languages, including 'Swayamsevak' in the Devanagari script. The photo is being shared with the claim that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games volunteers will be presented with this medal.

BJP member Major Surendra Poonia shared the picture saying hearts of those who are slaves of Roman sinks hearing 'Swayamsevak'. Here 'Swayamsevak' is being referred to RSS volunteers.

Several Twitter users have shared the picture with similar captions.


Facebook users have also shared the medal's photo with similar captions.

Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

A medal with the word 'Swayamsevak' written on it will be presented to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games volunteers.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team searched about it on the official website of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Tokyo Organising Committee has issued three medals - gold, silver, and bronze, which has no resemblance to the medal's photo circulated among the netizens.

Image Credit:Tokyo 2020

While looking into the FAQ page of the official website, it states that the organising committee has no plan of issuing any completion certificate or medal for the volunteer activity.

The website also has a list of all the items that will be provided to the volunteers. However, there is no account of the volunteer medal in the list. The list of the items provided can be accessed here.

We also did a reverse image search to trace the origin of the medal's photo being shared. It led us to an e-commerce website e-bay. The website describes it as "Olympic Tokyo2020 pin volunteer languages benevole volontair pin ボランティア." So this pin or badge is being sold on the website for the US $1.50, which is around Rs 111.

Image Credit: eBay

Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, also shared the medal's photo through his Facebook account. However, he later took it down. Batra told India Today, "I have no idea if the person who sent this to me was aware of its source or he, too, had relied on a forwarded message. I can remove it if there's something wrong about it. IOA has nothing to do with this volunteer medal news."

Image Credit: Screenshot

It confirms that a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games-themed pin or badge sold on an e-commerce website e-bay is misrepresented as a medal to be given to volunteers. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

