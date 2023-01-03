TLI Fact Check 2022 Recap: Notable Instances Of Political Misinformation

From the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections to the Delhi MCD Polls, 2022 was a year of intitical strife. The fight between political parties to gain votes carried over to social media as well, where a rampant spread of misinformation was observed.

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team observed major political trends throughout the year, such as the Gujarat Assembly Elections. It monitored the spread of political misinformation regarding political parties across social media. Top political leaders such as PM Modi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were targets of such misinformation.

Early in January, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav became the target of misinformation which claimed that he allegedly wore shoes while visiting a temple. Social media users shared a photo of him saying that the SP leader offered prayers before an idol of Lord Parshuram while wearing shoes.

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team found that Yadav was wearing black coloured socks, which were falsely assumed to be black shoes by users.

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed in a tweet published on January 4, 2022, that the schools in UP vastly improved under the BJP rule. He shared a photo of a school in the tweet.



The Logical Indian cross-checked news outlets and contacted local sources to find out that the schools included in the viral post continue to be in a state of disrepair and dilapidation.

Given the intense competition between the BJP and the SP during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, a claim was circulated by BJP UP spokesperson Prashant Umrao along with a viral video that SP candidate Rajesh Yadav allegedly threatened to assault Thakurs and Brahmins provided the SP government comes into power in the state.

Our investigation shows that the viral video of Rajesh Yadav was edited where he was actually referring to the local goons who harassed the people of the Budhwana area, and he did not make any remarks on Thakurs and Pandits.

On March 6, 2022, former Aam Aadmi Party leader and founder of the Swaraj India party, Yogendra Yadav, tweeted a video showing Gujarat Police on election duty in Gujarat. However, the Fact Check wing of the government's Press Information Bureau termed the video misleading.

The TLI Fact Check team confirmed that the Gujarat police was in UP for election duty, which meant that the PIB Fact Check falsely claimed that the Gujarat Police were not present in UP for the Assembly polls.

Following the victory and subsequent election of Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Minister of Punjab in March 2022, a viral image was circulated in April showing Mann along with his friends. The photo was shared across social media claiming that he was arrested on bike theft charges.

The viral photo does show Bhagwant Mann and his associates, but the image was of a Holi celebration when Mann and his friends visited Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann's house to celebrate Holi.

In Delhi, politics between the AAP and the BJP ensued across social media as well, with several BJP leaders, such as Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari, accusing the Arvind Kejriwal-led party of dumping garbage below a hoarding near Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic in Delhi.

After talking to local authorities and AAP workers, the TLI Fact Check team found out that the hoarding was there to guide the people to the clinic, which is 50 metres from the main road and remains fully functional.

At a press conference in June 2022, the President of the BJP, Jagat Prakash Nadda, claimed that India's per capita GDP had doubled, Madhya Pradesh's GDP had grown 19.74% year-on-year, and its per capita income increased to Rs 1.24 lakh per annum.

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team found that India's per capita GDP at constant prices (real GDP) has not doubled even at estimated prices, and the nominal GDP had reached Rs 1.5 lakh in the 2019-20 financial year itself. MP's state economy in constant prices hasn't shown an increase of the claimed 19.74%, but the growth in nominal GDP in the state has been 19.74%. However, it cannot be used to compare year-on-year growth.

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra was launched from Kanyakumari on September 7, a surge of misinformation spread across social media targetting the Rahul Gandhi-led walkathon. BJP leaders such as Rajesh Munat claimed that Gandhi and his compatriots would reside in luxury motorhomes.

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team found that viral images show a luxury motorhome, JCLB PLA, launched in 2013 with no connection to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The accommodation for Gandhi and other Congress workers is different in terms of facilities.

In October 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party entered the fray of the highly contested Delhi MCD and Gujarat Assembly polls. On October 19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared a video report by ABP News claiming that AAP is putting up stiff resistance to the BJP in Gujarat.

The TLI Fact Check Team found that the edited video removed certain mentions that the anchor had made with regard to an alleged report by the Intelligence Bureau. The video was altered to show that the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections were to be fought between AAP and the BJP, with the Congress falling far behind.

BJP President JP Nadda gave a press conference where his remarks were passed off as applauding the schemes being run by Bhupesh Baghel's government in Chattisgarh. A video containing the remarks was widely shared by the Twitter handles of Congress Chhattisgarh and Congress workers.

Our investigation revealed that the viral video was shot in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, where Nadda was praising the schemes launched by the Modi government during a rally. A section of his speech was snipped and shared with videos of the Chhattisgarh government's schemes so that it appears that he was praising the Bhupesh Baghel government.

Prime Minister Modi has been the subject of misinformation in many instances that The Logical Indian debunked in the year 2022. One such claim was made by All India Trinamool Congress leader Kirti Azad, who claimed that PM Modi wore a woman's dress during his Meghalaya visit.

However, our investigation found that the viral claim was false. We found that the viral image shows PM Modi in a traditional Khasi outfit and a traditional Garo hat. The image alongside PM Modi's picture is a morphed visual from the US retail website Shoreline USA. In a recent update, a case has been filed against Kirti Azad for circulating fake news against the Prime Minister.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

